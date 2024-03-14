Alabama Fashion Week Showcases Student Designs – The Flor-Ala

Jesselin Unger, a merchandising and fashion design student at the University of North Alabama, was selected to showcase her clothing designs at the Fashion Week Alabama fashion show on March 1 in Huntsville.

Unger was interested in fashion and design from a young age, and this passion accompanied her from her time at UNA.

I've always sewn and done fashion-related things, Unger said. I took my dolls, I collected my t-shirts and I cut them up to make clothes for the dolls, so much so that I no longer had any t-shirts to wear! I would always dress up too. I started out by hand sewing dolls, but as I got older my mother realized I could actually have a career in fashion, so she bought me a sewing machine when I was about 16 .

Looking to gain more experience in fashion and design, Unger joined a theater program, where she was a costume designer and sewed most of the costumes. This role allowed her to gain real field experience and confirm her love for sewing.

Unger had many projects throughout her childhood and adolescence, including creating her own prom dress and pageant dresses for younger children.

When looking at colleges, Unger thought about getting into theater costumes due to the lack of creative programs at many smaller schools. However, when turning to UNA, Unger learned not only about the possibility of earning a degree in fashion, but also that they were opening a design-specific program, which excited her.

Unger enjoys getting involved in different university organizations. She is vice president of the Fashion Association and an ambassador for the College of Arts, Sciences and Engineering.

After graduation, Unger hopes to work for a large company or small business to learn more about the business side of fashion. She then hopes to earn her master's degree and open her own business, where she will focus on using sustainable textiles, like hemp.

Produced by the Alabama Fashion Alliance, Fashion Week Alabama is an annual event that serves as a marketing platform for the fashion and beauty industry. Unger heard about the AFA through her professor and she decided to do a showcase with the organization.

I think that’s what helped me get my name out there,” Unger said. I realized that in the industry you have to get your name out there. It's very competitive. As many fashion shows as you can do, whether it's for two, twenty or two hundred people, you need to get your name out there.

While she was doing the fashion show, there were complications, which required Unger to take on a larger leadership role than she initially expected. She even had to model one of her own, which made her stand out to the AFA organizers.

Unger then received a call during the summer of 2023 asking if she would like to showcase her fall line, to which she agreed. She presented her creations in September.

Unger then entered a Style Tank competition, where she was an emerging designer finalist. During this competition, she was selected to showcase her designs at Alabama Fashion Week. This time she was able to take on a more managerial role as a designer and not a model. She showcased seven of her outfit designs.

It was absolutely incredible, Unger said. The models were so nice. I love them. They were very nice people and helped me when I needed it. The problem with fashion shows is that they are so unpredictable. You think everything is fine, but I had to sew a girl a dress. We put the dress on her and it fit her, but the zipper got stuck so we couldn't unzip it. We had to cut the zipper and I sewed it to him. After she modeled it, I grabbed it and tore it, so this dress is broken. She was so nice and my assistant was absolutely amazing. My professor actually came to support me, as well as a few UNA students. This shows how amazing the UNA community is.

Unger greatly appreciated the diversity of the event. Organizers created segments to showcase different cultures from around the world. However, Ungers’ favorite part of participating was being able to showcase his creations to others.

What I enjoyed most was seeing my creations captured and being able to show people who I am, with all the thrills and flourishes, Unger said.

Unger will attend the UNA Designers Showcase to showcase his senior collection, along with five other fashion students, on April 19. She has been working on her collection for nine months. She encourages anyone interested to attend and see the amazing works created by students in the department.