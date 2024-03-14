COLUMN | Fast fashion: are the consequences worth the effort?

For students, especially those in need of game day themed dresses, going out tops, business casual outfits and more, one of the most constant dilemmas we face is where to buy clothes. Fast fashion companies like Shein, Forever 21, H&M and more face numerous allegations of unethical practices but offer affordable prices that attract students on a budget.

So, what are the problems with fast fashion and what are the ways to support it?

The most pressing issue regarding fast fashion is the environmental concerns resulting from the industry.

About 30% of the clothing made is never sold, and these clothes are quickly destroyed or incinerated, creating a huge waste problem. According to stackIn the United States, we produce enough textile waste to fill the Mall of America, the nation's largest shopping center, every six days. Additionally, the waste problem is only getting worse, accumulating more waste each year with no sign of stopping soon.

Once disposed of, this merchandise pollutes air quality. Countries like Kenya, Ghana and Chile have become dumping grounds for fast fashion waste and are reaping the consequences. Poor air quality, toxic gases from burning clothes and clogged rivers surround these countries' huge landfills.

stack According to the United Nations, the fashion industry is responsible for approximately 20% of global wastewater and 10% of the planet's greenhouse gas emissions, making it one of the largest polluters.

Another concern about fast fashion is the unethical labor laws surrounding it. According to Ruben Rosalez, on the first page of his article The Exploitation of Garment Workers: Threading the Needle on Fast Fashion, more than 80% of fast fashion entrepreneurs were violating minimum wage and overtime laws, with some companies not paying only $1.58 per year. hour in states where the minimum wage was $15.

Workers are often forced into extremely long workdays of up to 16 hours, seven days a week and are at the complete discretion of the fashion brand.

Sweatshops, the most extreme form of labor in the garment industry, are extremely hot warehouses, with poor air quality, where workers are paid only three cents an hour, can work up to more than 100 hours per week and are often filled with women and children.

So, knowing these issues, what are the solutions for buying fast fashion?

With the rapid growth of the online clothing rental market, there are many websites and outlets to rent clothes from. Websites like RentTheRunway and Nuuly allow subscribers to rent designer clothing each month, simultaneously providing a rotating wardrobe and helping you reduce waste—a great option for girls in college or fresh out.

While buying a new outfit is always a good thing, many people underestimate the power of shopping through your wardrobe. Especially now, with many “wardrobe apps” that help you keep track of what's in your closet and suggest different ways to mix and match clothes, you can probably find a mixing outfits stronger than you think.

Plus, buying second-hand is a great way to stop supporting fast fashion. There are a growing number of thrift stores, with Poshmark and Depop thriving in the virtual world, while stores like Platos Closet, TJ Maxx, and Goodwill offer a wide variety of clothing at a significantly reduced price. Auburn owns these three stores in person.

Reduce your clothing waste by recycling it. Contribute to the world of recycling by supporting the thrift stores listed above, donating old clothes to a charity program, or reselling them through a website. Additionally, organizations like Blue Jeans Go Green, a group founded on denim recycling, offer consumers ways to reuse their old clothes.

While the issues surrounding the fast fashion industry are vast and beyond anyone's help, adopting reduce, reuse, and recycle practices can help us all work toward a more sustainable future and fairer for the fashion industry and our planet.

Do you like what you read? Get content from The Auburn Plainsman delivered to your inbox

Do you like this story? The Plainsman does not accept money from tuition or student fees, and we do not charge subscription fees. But you can donate to support The Plainsman.