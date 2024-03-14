Fashion
San Diego Stores: Free Krispy Kreme If You Follow Dress Code, Chuck E. Cheese's New Club
Clover Themed Donuts
From Friday to Sunday, Krispy Kreme will offer a free green glazed donut to customers wearing green. The promotion is taking place at all chains at all four San Diego County locations.
The second part of its St. Patrick's Day celebration is a shamrock-themed menu, on sale through Sunday. Flavor examples: Luck of the Rainbow Donut, with green icing, rainbow sprinkles and clouds of buttercream, and the Plaid Party, a cream-filled donut covered in layers of chocolate icing and green checkered stripes.
A dozen special St. Patrick's Day donuts cost about $26, compared to about $20 a dozen for their regular glaze.
San Diego is a test market
HAS Chuck E. Cheese, a child can be a child. Now a child can also be a member.
The chain is testing a new membership program for families and chose San Diego for the pilot.
With a new Chuck E. Cheese membership, your family can play up to 300 games each visit and save up to 50% on all food and drink purchases. Plans are available now for as low as $7.99/month! its website says.
The most expensive tier is $29.99. Details about chuckecheese.com/membership.
Here are some anecdotes about Chuck E.:
1. Its first location opened in 1977 in San Jose.
2. Its founder had already launched Atari.
3. The company retired its last ball pit in 2011.
4. She came back from bankruptcy more than once.
5. Last month, it opened its first location in Africa, near Cairo.
Upcoming Sales from Cancer Nonprofit Stores
A reader shared one of her favorite stores, American Cancer Societies. Oceanside Discovery Shop where she shops and volunteers.
Yesterday, after I finished my volunteer shift, I found a Fresh Laundry shirt and got it for $5. New? About $200, Eva Shaw wrote in an email.
The store, located at 2570 Vista Way, has two sales. On Saturday, Everything in History is 25% off. Then, on March 22 and 23, she will organize a pop-up sale of designer clothes.
Shaw described the store as a well-curated boutique with steals and deals. The money goes to programs to help people affected by cancer and their families and to research, she wrote. I have been a survivor for 13 years and most of the volunteers are survivors too. You won't be disappointed when you check it out.
Ornithology shop building its flock
First, they were customers and neighbors of Unlimited wild birds, a franchised bird feed store in Scripps Ranch. Today, Dan Payne and Cindy Croissant are the enthusiastic new owners.
The previous owners retired and this couple decided to take over the operation.
The overriding sentiment we hear from customers is how happy they are that their happiness isn't disappearing anywhere, Payne wrote in an emailed statement.
The store is planning a grand reopening on March 23 with a raffle and coupons. There will also be presentations on sustainability, biodiversity and ornithological planning of your garden using mainly native plants, which plants to grow so that birds come and go all year round.
Payne previously worked in the military as a communications technician and then as an electronics engineer and web developer. He joked that feeding wild birds basically has to do with aviation.
We provide the fuel birds need to power their high-energy little lives, he writes.
Croissants' main job is at a medical device company, where she is vice president of clinical operations.
My job can be quite stressful, so I view my love of gardening, bird watching and photography as an escape and a way to decompress and enjoy nature. We are so lucky to live in the most biodiverse county in the country, she said in the release.
So Cal Jewelry comes to Fashion Valley
The Laguna Beach-based brand gOrjana opens its third store in San Diego County at Fashion Valley in early April. Its others are in Carlsbad and University City.
Also at Fashion Valley, Levis Store shoppers can take 30% off their entire purchase through Thursday. Not all items are eligible.
Do you know of any stores or restaurants that are opening or closing? Do you have a tip on great deals or shopping news in San Diego? Send me the scoop: [email protected].
