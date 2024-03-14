Behind the scenes at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, with Zendaya, Vanessa Nakate and more





Now that awards season is officially over, let's take a look back at all the incredible red carpets we've seen so far, from the Oscars to the Grammys. But one rug that stood out actually decided to go green (at least figuratively). Held at the West Hollywood 1 Hotel, Eco-Age's second annual Green Carpet Fashion Awards celebrated what the future of sustainable fashion looks like by bringing together artists, activists and fashion experts to honor those who have made strides to bring sustainability to the world. at the forefront of fashion. If you remember seeing Emma Watson at the Met Gala in a dress made from recycled plastic bottles, you have the Green Carpet Challenge and Eco-Age co-founder Livia Firth to thank. This year, Zendaya was the co-host and she stunned in a chic vintage Roberto Cavalli dress from 2011, crafted with a little help from her ride or die image architect, Law Roach. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 06: Zendaya attends the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 06, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Green Carpet Fashion Awards were born from Green Carpet Challenge created by Livia Firth when she wore an upcycled dress to the Golden Globes in 2010. The idea was to encourage more celebrities to follow suit. Since then, it has become a movement. This year's GCFAs were co-chaired by founder Livia Firth, actresses Cate Blanchett, Helen Hunt, Julianne Moore and Zendaya, model Quannah Chasinghorse, activist and singer Annie Lennox, Minister of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil Snia Guajajara and activist Ugandan for climate justice Vanessa. Nakate. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 06: Neha Prakash, Vanessa Nakate, Nalleli Cobo, Vee Kativhu, Zara Odu, Lionel Hurtado, Wanjiku 'Wawa' Gatheru, Summer Dean, Helena Gualinga, Saad Amer, Judith Heard, Alexia Leclercq, Leah Thomas, Angela Busheska, Livia Firth, Maya Penn, Cameron Russell, Amber Valletta, Rupi Kaur, Kevin Patel, Aditi Mayer, Leo Cerda, Diandra Marizet Esparza, Mary Maker and Yusra Mardini attend the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on 06 March 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Green Carpet Fashion Awards)Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

