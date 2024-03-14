How Iris Apfel Redefined the Norms of Ageist Fashion – Massachusetts Daily Collegian





Iris Apfel, businesswoman, model, clothing designer and interior designer, died on March 1 at the age of 102. Known for her vibrant wardrobe, eclectic jewelry, and oversized sunglasses, Apfel's personal style was emblematic of her individuality and artistic nature. Her authenticity and nonconformity broke the boundaries of how older people, especially women, can present themselves aesthetically. She was a talented force within the fashion industry and inspired others to indulge in the joys of creativity and self-expression. Born in 1921, Apfel (née Barrel) was a New York native who loved Manhattan. She took the subway every week to shop at antique stores to expand her extensive jewelry collection. During the Great Depression, Apfel learned to sew, drape, and glue fabric, deepening her passion for fashion and design. She studied art history at New York University and then attended art school at the University of Wisconsin. After graduating, she worked as an editor for Womens Wear Daily, a major fashion magazine of the early 20th century. She quickly entered the world of interior design, collaborating with designers like Elinor Johnson and Robert Goodman. In 1948, she married her husband, Carl Apfel, and they started their own textile company called Old World Weavers. They have worked closely with museums as well as the White House. Apfel has worked with nine U.S. presidents, including Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton. The value of Apfels' work came in part from his dedication to sourcing the highest quality fabrics and his appreciation for textiles from different cultures. While working with clients, Apfel collected antique furniture, clothing and jewelry from many different countries. Despite her artistic talent and work with high-profile clients, Apfel was not widely known until 2005, when, at the age of 84, the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute decided to exhibit her collection costume jewelry. This attracted the attention of the public and the museum. describe Apfel as one of the most vibrant personalities in the world of fashion textiles and interior design. Six years later, in 2011, Apfel was named a visiting professor at the University of Austin, and in 2015, legendary filmmaker Albert Maysles made a documentary about her work, boosting her publicity. At the age of 97 in 2019, Apfel signed with IMG Models and her presence in the modeling industry has provided a sense of liberation and self-acceptance to other older adults. She has been featured in a Vogue Italia spread, a Kate Spade campaign, MAC advertisements and has also been on the cover of Dazed & Confused magazine. IMG Models President Ivan Bart declared that Apfel continued to prove that age is just a number and should not be something that defines you. Apfel was committed to her work, even during the last years of her life. Challenging gender norms, she advocated for women to be present in the workplace and have agency in matters of childbirth and raising their families. Her talent and impressive work ethic have redefined the role of older people in society and she has continually developed her craft as a designer, regardless of her age. She left behind a remarkable legacy, rejecting ageist beauty standards and establishing herself as a powerful, artistic, maximalist presence. Laleh Panahi can be contacted at [email protected]

