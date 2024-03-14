Kelly Clarkson looks slim in a white dress on the Tonight Show after losing 40 pounds as she is joined by Peyton Manning to talk about hosting the Olympics

Singer Kelly Clarksonlooked thin Tonight's showwith Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night.

The Stronger singer, 41, wore a fitted white dress that highlighted her petite waist and slender arms as it ended just below the knee while she added white pointy pumps.

Clarkson lost 40 pounds last year after following a high-protein, low-carb diet and walking around her new hometown of New York.

The mermaid opened up about her weight loss this year, saying her doctor wanted her to lose weight to avoid prediabetes.

The talk show host was with Peyton Manning and Mike Tirico as the three worked on the Paris Olympics in July.

Kelly's career is doing better than ever.

His latest album Chemistry was a success and was nominated for a Grammy.

His talk show earned six Daytime Emmy Awards wins, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Clarkson's hosting.

Then there's the Vegas residency, which added more shows throughout the winter.

Earlier this year, Kelly came clean about what she did to lose a lot of weight this summer, amid fan speculation that she was on Ozempic.

The pop star said in her People magazine cover storythat she made two big changes to her lifestyle.

First, the Since U Been Gone singer revealed that she decided to walk everywhere in her new New York home, which helped her get the exercise she needed.

Before Manhattan, she resided in Los Angeles where she drove her car everywhere, limiting her daily steps.

Second, The Voice star revealed she decided to listen to her doctor, following advice to cut carbs and switch to a high-protein diet.

Country music favorite made a funny face while wearing hoop earrings

She told the publication that she loves walking around her neighborhood and that climbing stairs is great for her waistline.

Clarkson also takes with her her children River Rose, nine, and son Remington Alexander, seven – his father is her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“We walk the dogs several times at the park. We'll go get ice cream because my daughter is going to wear me out. We’ll go make slime and we’ll go to the museum,” she said.

“Walking around town is a real workout. And I'm really into infrared saunas at the moment. And I just had a cold because everyone was wearing me out,” Kelly added.

Seen with her Olympic co-hosts and Fallon

Star looks happier than ever after divorcing Brandon Blackstock, 47

And what she puts on her plate is different.

“I eat a healthy mix. I lost weight because I listened to my doctor for a few years, but I didn't,” the talk show host explained.

“And 90 percent of the time, I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway.” I'm a Texasgirl so I like meat sorry vegetarians of the world!'

She looked much slimmer earlier this fall when she returned to her talk show. The set was now in New York and not Los Angeles. At the time, she said the weight change was due to “healthier choices.”

In the meantime, she's looking forward to her Olympic hosting duties.

The star of the 2007 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheater in Los Angeles

The first night of the major quadrennial international multi-sport event will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock on July 26 at noon ET.

“I'm extremely honored to have a ringside seat,” said Manning, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who won two Super Bowls during his 18 seasons in the NFL. He is now co-host of “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” with his brother and former NFL quarterback Eli Manning.

Clarkson hosted the NFL Honors last year.

“Kelly and I are both fans of the athletes and the opening ceremony from years past,” Manning told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday. “I think there will be a lot of emotion for these athletes. I look forward to discovering these stories between now and July and perhaps sharing them with the public.

Manning said he would step out of his comfort zone by usually talking about football, but Tirico thinks he and Clarkson will do just fine. The trio will be positioned at the Trocadéro near the finish of the ceremony with a view of the Seine and the Eiffel Tower.

“Our goal and desire is for Peyton and Kelly to be Peyton and Kelly. Just be who they are,” said Tirico, who will host her fourth commencement ceremony. “So many people have come to know, love and trust these two. Their presence as part of this event speaks volumes about what this event is about. It is under the umbrella of sport. The gathering is due to sport. But it is truly a cultural celebration.

Organizers said the Olympics opening ceremony along the Seine would take place at sunset. This is the first time that an Olympic opening ceremony will take place outside the stadium, in accordance with the motto of the Parisian organizers: “Games wide open”.

Around 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) course.

“Today” show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will also cover the event live from Paris.

“Today” show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will be stationed together on a bridge along the route. They should report on the ceremony as the athletes pass by.

Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, said each host will bring out the best in each other. She called them a “compelling combination.”

“I’m excited about this whole team,” said Solomon, who noted that Guthrie and Kotb would take top seats during their TV show’s opening ceremony.

“They're going to watch the athletes' boat parade from one of the decks, where all the fans will be watching,” she said. “They’re really going to contribute from a very unique perspective. They will watch the ceremony like fans do. It will be a great experience.