Toxic lead levels in fashion accessories at two retailers





People don't generally view shopping as a health hazard, but a report titled “Toxic Fashion” released this week by CEH, the Center for Environmental Health, says its investigators found high levels of lead in fashion accessories sold by two retail chains. Ross and Burlington. “What we found is that purses, belts, wallets, shoes, whether they're leather or faux leather, contain disproportionately high levels of lead,” said Kizzy Charles -Guzman, CEO of the Center for Environmental Health. The CEH report says the nonprofit's investigators visited 63 Ross stores and 15 Burlington stores across California, including more than a dozen stores in the Bay Area. The report said laboratory tests showed that hundreds of items, under a wide range of brands, had lead levels above 300 parts per million, compared to the Product Safety Commission's safety limit. consumption of 100 parts per million for children's articles. “We absolutely need safer standards. We absolutely need better regulations at the federal level,” Charles-Guzman said. “Lead is a toxic substance that has a huge impact on our bodies. It is particularly harmful to children.” “You assume they are safe, just like their products are safe to buy,” said Yoyo Chan of Alameda, who was shopping with her husband and baby. By law, California employers also have an obligation to protect workers, according to Robert Moutrie, an attorney and policy advisor to the California Chamber of Commerce. “Under Cal/OSHA regulations in particular, they have an obligation to be aware of when lead exposures are occurring and then conduct testing on their employees and their environment,” Moutrie said. Moutrie says Cal-OSHA just passed new, stricter lead regulations last month. “Under the previous regulations, workers were exposed to up to 50 micrograms of lead, and then you reduce that to 10 micrograms of lead over an 8-hour shift, so it's significantly lower.” Burlington did not respond to our request for comment. Ross sent a statement: “At Ross, the health and safety of our customers and associates is of the utmost importance. We do not manufacture fashion accessories, but we maintain strict product safety requirements. We have policies in place which require our suppliers to adhere to applicable product safety and labeling standards established by government regulators. These include standards related to lead content. If we become aware of allegations that our products are not compliant, we investigate and take prompt action. “ For the full CEH report, click here.

