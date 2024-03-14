Texas teacher resigns after wearing pink dress in viral video





Rachmad Tjachyadi argued for using an LGBT club to teach 'gay babies' how to 'vogue' A cross-dressing Texas high school teacher who was placed on leave after showing up to school in women's clothing has reportedly resigned. Rachmad Tjachyadi, a chemistry teacher at Hebron High School in Carrollton, about 15 minutes west of Dallas, went viral in February after a video shared on social media showed the educator wearing a pink dress with matching boots and hat as he walked the halls as students looked on during a school spirit event. Shortly after the video went viral, Lewisville ISD officials placed Tjachyadi, known as Mr. T to his students, on administrative leave. District officials said the investigation found Tjachyadi did not violate any school policies, according to at CBS News Texas. Receive our latest news for FREE Subscribe to receive daily/weekly emails with the best stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. In his resignation letter, Tjachyadi offered no apologies, but said his decision was heavily influenced by negativity from outside our district. It has been difficult to hear the negative outside comments about me and our campus, but most important to me is the support shown by my colleagues, students and [the school district]he wrote. My focus is and always has been our students, and I still believe in the important work being done every day in Hebron and Lewisville ISD. It is because of my love for Hebron and our students that I decided not to return. I know this may seem strange, but any time disagreements between adults overshadow the learning and well-being of our students, it is time to take a step back. A group of Dallas-based trans advocates disrupted a Lewisville ISD school board meeting on March 4 to demand that the school reject hatred and reinstate Tjachyadi. In a video shared on Instagram, protesters were heard chanting, Lewisville must reinstate! Lead with love, not hate! as board members left the meeting. Following the release of the first video in February, a CP report revealed that Tjachyadi had publicly advocated for using the school's LGBT club to teach gay babies how to do fashion. In a Facebook comment Starting February 17, 2022, bearing the name and profile image of Tjacyahi, the chemistry teacher requested help in teaching Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) members of Hebron high schools, which he called gay babies, to dance suggestively, or vogue. The message read: I need someone who can teach my gay GSA babies how to VOGUE properly!! The GSA kiddos want to showcase voguing at a cultural festival at our school in a few weeks. Tjacyahi appears to play an active role within the school's GSA, appearing in several posts on the group's Instagram page. A photo shows Tjacyahi surrounded by several students celebrating Black History Month, with a caption recognizing LGBT activist and drag queen Marsha P. Johnson. Another job from March 2022 on the Hebron GSA page shows what appear to be high school students dressed in drag. Tjacyahi also participated in another non-school district initiative called Slash Projecta queer archive project that seeks to disrupt knowledge and open educational space for queerness as an ideality that can be used to re/imagine and re/think the future. According to Tjacyahis' biography on the site, he sought to use dress-up days at his schools to show his feminine side in an educational setting. His goal as an educator is not only to educate students in science, but also to be a [LGBT] model in a professional setting. Ian M. Giatti is a journalist at the Christian Post and author ofBACKWARDS DAD: a children's book for adults. He can be contacted at: [email protected].

