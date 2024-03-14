Connect with us

Fashion

31 Trendy Spring Fashion Arrivals to Shop Now

spring fashion finds

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango; Courtesy of Urban Outfitters; Courtesy of Fashionphile; Courtesy of Saks; Original illustration by Yracema Rivas)

Last month I shared my humble opinions on the TikTok aesthetic craze, and I received some feedback that I'd like to share. It seems that navigating trend cycles is confusing for many of us in our late 20s. They leave as quickly as they come and often leave us with wardrobe pieces that we no longer know how to style. The dilemma of wanting to dress both on trend and “our age” is common among zillennials like me, and I'm determined to help them. Early spring is the perfect time to experiment with trends like western patterns, pretty things with bows, sheer fabrics, and (tasteful) polka dots without feeling like you're adopting a whole new identity. So if you're also struggling to balance your personal style with ever-changing trends, I think this roundup is the sweet spot. Keep scrolling to see exactly what I'm talking about.

spring fashion

Jenny Kayne

Cooper cardigan

belt

Banana Republic

Flora grained leather belt

Bdg Becca Top Tube

spring fashion

Agole

Clara low-rise wide-leg jeans

Tommy Beaded Top Handle Bag

Staud

Tommy Beaded Top Handle Bag

spring fashion

Look at me

Tie-front poplin mini dress with puff sleeves

spring fashion

Urban outfitters

Petra Buckle Slingback Heel

spring fashion

Levi's

Blue Western Trucker Denim Jacket

spring fashion

Urban outfitters

Everleigh halterneck midi dress

spring fashion

mango

Leather cowboy boots

spring fashion

Jacques

Blue Les Sculptures Le Cuerda Horizontal Bag

spring fashion

Banana Republic

Fern linen-blend sweater polo

underwear

Urban renewal

Remnants Made in The Button-Front Boxer Shorts

spring fashion

Loeffler Randall

Landry braided leather ballerinas

spring fashion

Banana Republic

Caro Lightweight Cashmere Henley

Zap studded leather belt

Isabel funny

Zap studded leather belt

Frayed horseshoe jeans

Citizens of humanity

Frayed horseshoe jeans

Birkenstock Boston - Soft Sole Suede Clog

Birkenstock

Boston soft-soled suede clog

Hermes Epsom Stainless Steel 21mm H Hour Quartz Watch Black

Hermes

Epsom Watch H Hour Quartz Stainless Steel Black

black blazer

spring fashion

mango

Mid-rise wide-leg pants

Polka Dot Knit Ankle Socks

Falcon

Polka Dot Knit Ankle Socks

spring fashion

Banana Republic

Navarre moccasin

spring fashion

Banana Republic

Mariner link earrings

spring fashion

Reformation

Marleigh stitched linen top

spring fashion

Reformation

Lucy long cotton skirt

spring fashion

FROM AFAR

Round Semi-Transparent Velvet Acetate Sunglasses

spring fashion

Sporty and rich

Blue Health Prince Edition Hoodie

Off-White Adidas Originals Edition Statement Sweatpants

Wales Bonner

Off-White Adidas Originals Edition Statement Sweatpants

spring fashion

Adidas x Humanrace by Pharrell Williams

Off-white and pink Samba sneakers

Prada Nylon New Vela Studded Messenger Bag Black

Prada

New Vela Nylon Studded Messenger Bag Black

