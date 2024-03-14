31 Trendy Spring Fashion Arrivals to Shop Now





(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango; Courtesy of Urban Outfitters; Courtesy of Fashionphile; Courtesy of Saks; Original illustration by Yracema Rivas) Last month I shared my humble opinions on the TikTok aesthetic craze, and I received some feedback that I'd like to share. It seems that navigating trend cycles is confusing for many of us in our late 20s. They leave as quickly as they come and often leave us with wardrobe pieces that we no longer know how to style. The dilemma of wanting to dress both on trend and “our age” is common among zillennials like me, and I'm determined to help them. Early spring is the perfect time to experiment with trends like western patterns, pretty things with bows, sheer fabrics, and (tasteful) polka dots without feeling like you're adopting a whole new identity. So if you're also struggling to balance your personal style with ever-changing trends, I think this roundup is the sweet spot. Keep scrolling to see exactly what I'm talking about. Jenny Kayne Cooper cardigan My fellow Gen Zers and millennials agree that it's the chicest sweater on the market. Banana Republic Flora grained leather belt I'm trading in my black belts for cream options this spring. It's ideal for layering under a cardigan until summer arrives. Agole Clara low-rise wide-leg jeans Low-rise jeans used to terrify me, but this cool pair convinced me to try them. Staud Tommy Beaded Top Handle Bag Sardines are a trend that I really never saw coming, but now that it's here, I'm excited about it. Look at me Tie-front poplin mini dress with puff sleeves Urban outfitters Petra Buckle Slingback Heel Gen Z girls love the hell out of kittens, and so do I. Levi's Blue Western Trucker Denim Jacket The pointy collar really gives it that subtle western style. Urban outfitters Everleigh halterneck midi dress Jennifer Lawrence definitely said polka dots were back when she wore this stunning Dior dress to the Oscars. mango Leather cowboy boots Great boots, amazing price. Jacques Blue Les Sculptures Le Cuerda Horizontal Bag One of my favorite Gen Z trends is a practical handbag like this crossbody style. Banana Republic Fern linen-blend sweater polo A stunning sheer fabric application that you can wear every day. Urban renewal Remnants Made in The Button-Front Boxer Shorts Never in my life would I have thought I would wear boxers in public, but I have to say they are really cute. Loeffler Randall Landry braided leather ballerinas The perfect example of a ballerina who doesn't look too young. Banana Republic Caro Lightweight Cashmere Henley Dipping my toes into the preppy aesthetic with Henleys and polo shirts. Isabel funny Zap studded leather belt The adult version of the studded belt I wore in middle school. Citizens of humanity Frayed horseshoe jeans Our office has embraced straight-leg jeans. Just check out our latest article on Tic Tac. Birkenstock Boston soft-soled suede clog I'm a fan of Birkenstock's latest color offerings. Hermes Epsom Watch H Hour Quartz Stainless Steel Black ICYMI, watches are back and better than ever. Oversized blazers always suffocate me. This investment option will stay in your wardrobe for years. mango Mid-rise wide-leg pants Capris are in style again, but I think this is a more accessible version that works perfectly for the office. Falcon Polka Dot Knit Ankle Socks I saw the cutest woman on the subway wearing sheer socks with loafers, and now I have to do the same. Banana Republic Navarre moccasin This classic flat shoe has remained trendy for years now, and my feet are grateful. Banana Republic Mariner link earrings This is such a unique design. Reformation Marleigh stitched linen top Reformation Lucy long cotton skirt A-line skirts to win in spring 2024. FROM AFAR Round Semi-Transparent Velvet Acetate Sunglasses If the trick to dressing well is balancing classic and statement pieces, I think sunglasses are where you can experiment more. Sporty and rich Blue Health Prince Edition Hoodie Trends come and go, but comfy hoodies are forever. Wales Bonner Off-White Adidas Originals Edition Statement Sweatpants According to tweens, leggings are now a cringe, so I reach for sweatpants when I want a more relaxed weekend look. Adidas x Humanrace by Pharrell Williams Off-white and pink Samba sneakers Samba's reign continues. Prada New Vela Nylon Studded Messenger Bag Black Nothing unites us like our love for Prada.

