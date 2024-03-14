Tips for Buying a Wedding or Special Occasion Dress





Buying the perfect dress is crucial for a marriage or a prom. But as with many purchases that involve a high price and high stakes, a lot can go wrong. Buying a wedding dress or prom dress can lead to unexpected expenses, delayed orders, surprise policies, and unwanted stress before a big event. Follow these tips to make your dress shopping go smoothly: Start shopping early: Experts recommend purchasing a wedding dress six to nine months before the big day. You don't need as much time for a prom or other special occasion, but experts recommend starting a few months in advance. Delivery and alterations can take time, and spring is a busy season for seamstresses. The more time you have, the more you can compare stores and the less rushed and stressed you will feel.

