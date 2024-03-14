Men's Tennis Hosts Southern Miss to Conclude Non-Conference Play – UCF Athletics

ORLANDO – The first phase of the Knights' new era in the Big 12 will culminate Thursday night as the UCF men's tennis team hosts Southern Miss to conclude non-conference play. Before first serve at 5 p.m., the Black and Gold were firing on all cylinders from an opening day doubleheader sweep at South Carolina to build a strong resume with triumphs over several ranked programs.

The Knights (13-1) will look to achieve another piece of history under first-year head coach Lloyd Bruce-Burgess against the Golden Eagles (5-3). Since the program's inaugural season in 1972, only the 1980 team is 13-1 in 14 games, as UCF is on the cusp of its best streak of 15 games to open a season in more than half a century of play.

One of the pillars of UCF's success has been its performance on the USTA National Campus, racking up eight wins out of eight in 2024. The Knights have outscored their opponents 38-7 in front of their home faithful and continue to make d 'Orlando a hunting ground.

UCF returns home after a successful two-game road swing against former AAC opposition. A dominant 4-1 triumph at Wichita State was followed by a completely opposite path to victory at Tulsa. An early 2-0 deficit was quickly erased before the Golden Hurricane finally settled at three. Liam Branger would eventually secure victory for the Knights on court four, a similar sight since the Frenchman arrived in Orlando a season ago.

The decisive point from none other than… LIAM. BRANGER. pic.twitter.com/DUYeTdPp3f – UCF Men’s Tennis (@UCF_MTennis) March 10, 2024

Notable knights

The Knights have won four games in a week twice this season after wins over Penn, South Alabama, Wichita State and Tulsa from March 4-10, mirroring UCF's first four wins of the season against UNC Wilmington , Coastal Carolina, North Florida and Georgia Southern. from January 15 to 21. UCF is the only Big 12 team to achieve this feat.

Yassine Dlimi is in the midst of an 11-match unbeaten streak, the longest of his career, as well as an eight-match winning streak that ties his 2023 record. Dlimi had lost just two sets during span dating back to Georgia Southern on Jan. 21 and holds an 8-1 record in 14 games thus far.

Much of the Knights' singles strength comes from the bottom three courts. Five players appeared on courts four through six and combined for an impressive 30-6 record.

Mehdi Benchakroun and Liam Branger are each undefeated in their last five matches, with the former coming on a six-match streak. The tandem has totaled seven victories during this streak.

The Knights are 4-2 in their last six doubles bouts and much of their recent success has come from court two. Branger and Lleyton Cronje won four in a row before Francisco Llanes and Emilio Sanchez picked up a win of their own against Wichita State.

The opponent

Southern Miss enters tomorrow night's contest after a dramatic 4-3 win over Tennessee State at home. The Golden Eagles have only played eight games so far and have split two games against common opponents.

A 6-1 loss at UAB in the season opener was followed by a triumph over Coastal Carolina at home, 4-1. The team is left on the first pitch by Bobo Dakota and has also had success on the final three pitches, holding a 16-6 record so far.