



March 2024 is off to a strong start for Seiko, with dual announcements of new additions to both the Outlook and the Présage series. The Presage line, which debuted in 2016, combines two elements that Seiko is well known for: a focus on quality engineering and aesthetics.circuits rooted in Japanese heritage. This line offers Seiko fans a change from the chunky, sporty models in the brand's extensive repertoire of dive watches and tool watches. The Presage collection tends to be clean, refined and generally conservative in its design language. These five new watches are part of the new Seiko Presage Classic series, which is inspired by the colors and textures of traditional Japanese craftsmanship and the materials that distinguish them. The line features two different dial layouts and functions: three of the models are standard three-hand configurations with date windows at 3 o'clock, while the other two have an open-heart layout with a superimposed 24-hour subdial at the 6 o'clock position. It’s really the impressive dials that make this new series shine. Seiko's specific inspiration for these watches was Japanese textiles, particularly silk, and its various historical and cultural roots. The three-hand references take inspiration from the characteristics of Japanese silk fabric, while the open-heart options (which are not as textured) feature a radial dial pattern representative of raw silk thread.Two of the references (SPB463 and SPB469) are cream colored known as Shiro-Irothe color of the natural ecru fabric. SPB465, one of the three-handed configurations, is sensaicha, a brownish green popular in the Edo period, which spanned the 17th, 18th, and part of the 19th centuries. Persimmon inspired the third dial color of the SPB467, and the final reference, SPB471, is sumi-iro a very dark gray representing the clothing worn by Japanese monks.



The 40.2mm case is slightly curved, which speaks to the depth of Seikos silk inspiration for this series. The three-handed and open-heart configurations have a height of 13mm, which is quite thick, especially for those three-handed ones. However, the curved shape of the case will likely alleviate some of that bulk when the watch is on the wrist. Each model features leaf-shaped hour and minute hands and baton indexes. All hands and indexes are slightly curved to match the shape of the case, as is the sapphire crystal. It's important to note that lume is missing from these watches, although for style it's a design decision that looks good. The exhibition backdrops will highlight the recently introduced Seiko 6R movements, featuring a 72-hour power reserve. Three-handed references (SPB463, SPB465 and SPB467) are powered by the 6R55 caliber while the open-heart style uses the 6R5J. Water resistance is 100 meters, which is standard (even a little unimpressive) for Seiko but far superior to many of its similarly priced dress watch peers. Each of these five watches comes with a multi-row bracelet newly developed by Seiko. Taking inspiration from design elements from the 1970s, the links are ergonomically shaped and curved like the case. Seiko says the priority here with this new design was to reduce contact points on the wrist for a more comfortable fit. Each link is short, which will make it easier for the wearer to find the fit that suits them.



One of the most impressive features of this series is its price, which is comparable to many other Presage SKUs. Although the three-hand options will likely cost around twice as much as a watch in the Cocktail Time range, the much improved specification and finish make this figure seem reasonable. The suggested retail price in the United States for these watches is $$950 for the three-handed configuration (SPB463/465/467), and $1,125 USD for open heart disposition (SPB469/471). Seiko says these models should be available in June 2024. More information can be found on the brand website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ablogtowatch.com/new-release-seiko-presage-classic-series-dress-watch/

