Harry Rosen launches five-year, $50 million overhaul of its retail stores

There's something of an irony in the fact that the future site of Harry Rosen Inc.'s new flagship store in Toronto includes two floors of office space, which are currently empty.

The same forces that have strained commercial real estate in some of Canada's biggest cities, where many people work from home more often, have also reshaped men's fashion. And the men's clothing retailer, known for decades for its suits, has been forced to adapt.

The last four years have been a total reinvention of the way people dress and the way men dress, said Chairman and CEO Larry Rosen, whose father, the late Harry Rosen, founded the business with a small custom men's store 70 years ago. There is. The other thing that has really changed is the way men shop.

During the pandemic, the company expanded its casual wear offerings, diversified into personal care and grooming products, and spent more than $5 million to bring its digital operations into the 21st century. E-commerce has grown from 4 percent of sales before the pandemic to around 20 percent today.

Although the pandemic has been a bumpy ride for all retailers, including Harry Rosen, the business continues to grow, with record revenue last year approaching $350 million.

Now Harry Rosen is embarking on a $50 million plan to overhaul its entire store network over the next five years.

The company has 19 stores across Canada, including five outlets. The plan will add a store in Vancouver's Oakridge Park development and move the Toronto flagship store from Bloor Street (where the 40-year lease is expiring and the building is being redeveloped) three stories up on the corner of the street in the upscale Yorkville neighborhood. district, opening in 2026. The rest of the stores will receive significant updates, with more modest renovations planned for the outlets. The first will be completed this year at West Edmonton Mall.

The idea is to adapt stores to changing styles and purchasing habits. They plan to create more hidden storage space in the customer service area, for example, for quicker access to online purchases for pickup. Suits and tailored clothing will be concentrated in a slightly smaller space, rather than scattered. The displays will change regularly, showcasing some of the more cutting-edge fashion brands the store has recently introduced, such as Kenzo, Thom Browne and Marni, and demonstrating how to put items together to give customers a reason to shop in person .

In some ways, the store's design catches up with changes Harry Rosen has already made to its product line. Before the pandemic, tailored clothing and evening wear accounted for almost 60% of the business; now it's closer to 40 percent. About half of its shoe sales are casual shoes and sneakers.

Believe me, if we had spoken four years ago, I would have worn a tie and been much more formal, said Mr. Rosen (who may have given up the tie, but still wears a suit blue for this meeting.) And he would have done it. Also, he adds, pointing to his son, president and chief operating officer Ian Rosen, who is wearing a soft, less structured jacket, the retailer's fastest-growing category, over a collared sweater round.

The Rosens believe changes in men's fashion can be an opportunity for stores, where staff can help customers who aren't sure how to choose the right fit as pants become baggier, or how a less structured jacket should go to them.

“We've been too focused on making sure the emphasis is on style,” Ian Rosen said.

Even as many Canadians cut back on spending, feeling the effects of inflation and rising interest rates, the $900 million luxury men's clothing market continued to grow, with sales up more than 5 percent in 2022 and an estimated market growth of 8 to 10 percent. 10 percent last year, according to market research firm Trendex North America.

Harry Rosen's last major investment was in 2014, when the company spent about $100 million to expand most of its stores, adding about 75,000 square feet of space across the country. This initiative was a response to the expansion of American department stores Nordstrom Inc. into Canada in 2014 and Saks Fifth Avenue in 2016.

Today the landscape is very different. Nordstrom closed all 13 of its stores in Canada last year. Saks only has a few full-price locations in Canada. At the same time, Harry Rosen continues to face competition from another Canadian luxury retailer, Holt Renfrew. And more and more designers, the same ones who are Harry Rosens' wholesale partners, have opened their own independent boutiques.

Our competitive environment is different than it was five years ago, said Larry Rosen. The department store no longer matters. We are not yet standing, we are thriving. And it’s above all because we have a passionate management team and a passionate family who are committed to it. Over the years, everyone has offered to buy from us. This was never a consideration. Building this multi-generational, Canadian family business and staying relevant in the marketplace has always been our passion.

The company sees the investment in the store as part of its efforts to continue fighting for market share in Canada.

We could have taken that capital and invested it in different ways, Ian Rosen said. …We believe this is the best way for us to achieve this vision. It's not about going international. Were very proudly Canadian. We want to make sure that this infrastructure that we've built over the last 70 years evolves.