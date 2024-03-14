Fashion
Why Teen Fashion Isn't Fun Anymore – The Knight Crier
In a world where children are the future, creativity and individuality are important. Creativity establishes art, one of the highest forms of art can be how we as humans present ourselves. Fashion gives people a way to express themselves visually. Fashion can be a determining factor in how one is perceived as a person. So how can you be an individual in a sea of flared leggings, sweatpants, and varsity sweatshirts?
Aerie, American Eagle, Hollister, PacSun, and Brandy Melville are just a few examples of consumer brands aimed at teens. These brands offer simplistic clothing and sell them at an initial price of around forty dollars. Clothing prices vary depending on the type of clothing (jeans, sweatshirt, t-shirt, jacket, etc.). A complete outfit purchased at some stores can start to cost you around a hundred dollars. Due to the lack of distinction and simplistic nature of the majority of clothing produced by these brands, the price of purchasing an outfit is very high and, frankly, not worth it.
The dilemma between whose fault it is and why the teen fashion industry is the way it is is akin to chicken and egg: what exactly came first?
Are brands setting the precedent for what exactly teens should wear, or are they just following what they see teens wearing online and adapting to them?
The answer to both dilemmas is evolution. For chickens to exist, there had to be an evolutionary process in which an egg was transformed. When it comes to fashion, it's the same.
For teen fashion to get to the state it is in now, where there is a cycle of brands making basic clothes and selling them for incredibly high prices, there must have been a process of evolution in which fashion priorities have been transformed.
To first understand this transformation, one must understand the difference between clothing and fashion.
Clothing has absolutely no social significance; it is simply the material/clothing that a person wears. Think of cavemen wearing fur to keep warm.
Fashion has meaning and social influence. It means a specific time and/or has a context. Think of queens wearing dresses to signify their wealth and power.
The first defining era in fashion was the rise of Couture in the 1900s. Historical icons such as Marie Antoinette marked this era by wearing elaborate dresses to allow citizens to connect with her lifestyle. Couture fashion was worn by political figures to signify their positions and emotions.
In the 1920s, flapper style was popularized by young women who loved to dance and show others their free, energetic spirit. In the 1940s, square-shouldered jackets appeared. The 1960s were when bell bottoms shook the country and the 1980s were when high-waisted mom jeans and puffer jackets arrived.
Around the 1990s, simplistic fashion began to take hold. Brands like The hole became popular simply for providing comfortable clothing, but as the 2000s approached, the style decided to veer towards the eccentric side again.
Teenagers took inspiration from 2000s fashion icons (Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Nicole Richie, Kanye West, Travis Barker, etc.) and took a more vibrant, outrageous, pattern-rich approach to what once was comfortable fashion. These fashion icons used vibrant styles to express their personalities. In return, their teenage fans imitated these styles mainly because of their connection to the famous figures themselves.
Fashion is a cycle of imitating something you aspire to be. Teenagers who aspired to become a wealthy fashion star like Paris Hilton dressed like her. Teenagers who connected with the lyrics and prose of Nirvanas singer Kurt Cobain dressed like him. So why has this cycle of taking fashion risks and trying different styles ended with Gen Z? What does their style say about them? Who exactly are they trying to be?
The answer is nothing. When it comes to recent Gen Z fashion, teens don't have high hopes. The fashion industry has moved out of the era of eccentric clothing and crazy styles and into the rise of basics. Simple, tight black t-shirts and loose, light-wash jeans for a total price of almost eighty dollars in some stores.
The high school itself once served as the main venue for students to share all of their different outfits with their peers. Today, it's a place where the majority of students dress exactly the same. Sweatpants, Uggs, and baggy hoodies with colleges and universities like Harvard or UPenn splayed across the front make up the bulk of what you'll see students wearing.
The main reason why students decided to adopt this look is social media. Apps like TikTok have popularized a culture of bullying where if someone wears something another person doesn't like, they'll outright harass them. People with different aesthetics on apps like TikTok and Instagram are prone to harassment due to harmful stereotypes. The fear of being ridiculed for dressing the way they want is what primarily stops teenagers from dressing themselves.
In response to the fear of not being accepted as themselves, adolescents resort to a more dull and basic style of clothing. Brands then realize this and sell these lackluster products at higher prices.
This is where the problem lies.
For teens to truly make their mark on the world, they must learn the importance of individuality. Individuality and creativity manifest in the way you behave. Teenagers around the world should try to put effort into the way they dress and find their style, as this can be one of the first steps to making an impact on society.
