Dark denim trend at London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks

Once again, relaxed, baggy jeans were the main denim story in London, Milan and Paris, despite Miu Miu's efforts to revive the low-rise skinny jean. Wide-leg jeans and draped denim pants brought an elegant yet casual vibe to the Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collections from Alessandro Vigilante, Elisabetta Franchi, Zimmermann, Dice Kayek and more. Bottoms were often balanced by menswear-inspired blazers, loose tops and oversized knits. Jeans also served as the basis for the season's color and texture trends. Dark washes and raw denim took over the catwalks. In a collection inspired by wilderness, Versace used raw denim in unexpected proportions, such as a long overcoat and a sleek jacket with bracelet-length sleeves. Victoria Beckham Dark denim was part of Elie Saab's high-end interpretation of western and double denim. Victoria Beckham elongated the rise of jeans and the collars of denim jackets in her dark wash coordinates. Coperni kept his denim dark with flared jeans and pencil skirts. In his early days for Alexander McQueen, creative director Seán McGirr jeans attached to the models' legs with denim ties. Balenciaga transformed jeans into tops with creative draping. Vetements gave long tails to the hems of its jeans. Others featured tiers of cargo pockets in different colors. Clothes Special finishes also give the denim a unique look. Coated and cracked denim was part of the Diesel collection built on four pillars: denim, pop, utility and artisanal. The Glenn Martens-led brand, which used its live audience as a backdrop for the show, paired denim with faux fur, trompe l'oeil prints and burnt jersey for tactile effects. Diesel Ambush played with shadow patch effects on its wide assortment of faded jeans. The technique was used on jackets, miniskirts and jeans. The Levi's collaborator also looked at dirty hues for long denim shorts. In London, Masha Popova applied crocodile-inspired textures, colors and tie-dye effects to low-rise jeans and split-hem skinny jeans. Vaquera focused on black acid wash for its line of maxi skirts and low-waisted dresses. For Chanel, a simple shiny coating was enough for her chore jacket and cuffed jeans.

