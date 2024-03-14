15 of the Best Spring Jackets for Men (And How to Wear Them) | OPUMO Review

As the gentle breezes of spring usher in a season of renewal and rejuvenation, it's time to shed the layers of winter and embrace the bright colors and lightweight fabrics that define the season. And what better way to welcome sunny days in style than with a collection of impeccably crafted men's spring jackets? From classic silhouettes to modern interpretations, there are plenty of options to suit every taste and occasion.

How to Style Men's Spring Jackets

Men's spring jackets are not only practical essentials, but also versatile style statements that can effortlessly elevate any outfit. Whether you're heading to the office or meeting friends for a leisurely weekend brunch, the right jacket can add a touch of sophistication and refinement to your look. Pair a lightweight blazer with chinos and loafers for a smart-casual ensemble, or throw on a utility jacket over a tee and jeans for a casual yet polished vibe. The key is to experiment with different textures, colors and layering techniques to create a look that is uniquely yours.

What to Consider When Buying Men's Spring Jackets

Versatility

Look for jackets that can easily transition from day to night and are suitable for a variety of occasions. Opt for classic styles like bomber jackets or trench coats that will never go out of style and can be dressed up or down effortlessly.

Material

Pay attention to the fabric composition of the jacket, especially if you live in an area with unpredictable weather conditions. Lightweight, breathable materials like cotton or linen are ideal for spring, while water-resistant options like waxed cotton or technical fabrics are perfect for unexpected downpours.

Silhouette

Choose a silhouette that complements your body shape and personal style. Whether you prefer slim fits or relaxed fits, make sure the jacket fits you well and allows freedom of movement.

Best Spring Jackets for Men to Buy in 2024

Ascetic Field Jacket

No garment in history so precisely balances functionality and timeless appeal as the Field Jacket. The fabric is consciously selected, capturing a luxurious feel while retaining its rugged origins, and is able to withstand a multitude of elements thanks to its water-repellent treatment. This Asket jacket closes with a zipper, its 4 pockets close with snap buttons and is cut to obtain a contemporary silhouette.

M'Essentiel London White Linen Elevate Jacket

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the white linen Elevato jacket from M'Essentiel London embodies the essence of sophisticated style. Crafted from luxurious white Italian linen, this jacket exudes an air of refined elegance that transcends seasonal trends. Its pristine hue evokes a sense of timeless sophistication, making it the perfect choice for any occasion, from formal events to casual gatherings.

American Trench Moleskin Chore Jacket

Moleskin suits are sturdy. It's a leader in the colder months, for both casual and formal occasions. The fundamental Moleskin Chore Blazer from American Trench leaves nothing behind. An unstructured fit with chore pockets, two buttons, and notched lapels completes a stress-free brogue or sweater.

Artknit Studios Organic Cotton Vest

The shirt collar, real horn buttons, buttoned flap pockets on the chest and patch pockets on the bottom make this vest from Artknit Studios a stylish and practical addition to any spring wardrobe. Made from the finest organic cotton, it offers unrivaled comfort and breathability.

Closed denim jacket

Made in Italy, this Closed jacket with a vintage look, elaborate washes and destroyed effects is made from thick denim woven from cotton from regenerative agriculture. It's not just a fashion statement; it is a commitment to sustainability and ethical production.

Form&Thread Mechanic Overshirt

The Mechanic overshirt from Form&Thread is made from crisp, mid-weight cotton twill. Featuring two large utility kangaroo pockets, a streamlined front placket with a visible top button and an interior chest pocket. Garment dyed for deep, rich color.

Pini Parma Stone Herringbone Linen Safari Jacket

Perfect for layering over a shirt, this unstructured linen jacket from Pini Parma has a refined yet relaxed look, ideal for many occasions. More than a safari jacket, it's a symbol of natural sophistication and understated luxury that will take you from dusk to dawn effortlessly.

WAHTS Benzen Stretch Flannel Shirt Jacket

Made from a soft and comfortable stretch flannel, WAHTS reinterprets its classic sports jacket to produce the Benzen, which features a sleek fit and chest pocket, and can be paired with matching pants for a casual yet refined look. Pair it with the matching pants for days off.

Neem London Recycled Italian Overshirt

Nobody does overshirts like Neem London. Made from 50% recycled cotton, this men's navy flannel overshirt effortlessly combines style and durability, making it a great option for the conscious shopper.

Private White VC Wax Walker

In collaboration with Simon Cromptom of Permanent Style, Private White VC offers the Wax Walker. Described as 'best in class', this waterproof waxed cotton jacket features a reversible wool flannel lining, making it a versatile and timeless addition to any wardrobe.

Mackintosh Dunkeld Brown Bonded Cotton Short Coat

Expertly crafted from waterproof bonded cotton, the Dunkeld Coat from Mackintosh features a refined silhouette with a concealed button placket and traditional throat latch, offering both style and practicality. Its interior tab attaches to interchangeable liners for an extra layer of warmth.

Aurélien AUR2 Parka

Made in Italy from a waterproof fabric, this slim fit parka from Aurelien features a concealed two-way zip with snap button closure and welt pockets, ensuring both style and functionality in the city or out. mountain. It's not just a jacket; it is a statement of luxury and sophistication.

L'Estrange London 24 Overshirt

Modernized and refined, this multifunctional overshirt from L'Estrange London can be worn under a warm coat as a layered piece or on its own as a lightweight jacket. Made from the same material as their Heavyweight 24 pants, it offers superior quality and craftsmanship.

It would be

Introducing the Nowhere overshirt from Foret's latest collection, “Greetings From Nowhere”. Made from organic cotton, it embodies carefree exploration and hidden gems off the beaten path. With a workwear-inspired design, it features two front pockets, embroidered oars on the chest and a unique “Greetings From Nowhere” illustration on the back.

Wax London Whiting Overshirt

Versatile and timeless, the Whiting overshirt from Wax London is a wardrobe staple. Made from a thick, durable fabric by a French family factory, it features Corozo nut buttons and practical patch pockets on the front. Dress it up or down for effortless style, all year round.

