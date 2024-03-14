Future of luxury fashion markets in question as Frasers Group ends matches

Unrecognizable woman relaxing by the pool and reading a magazine on a tablet at breakfast. All … [+] the content is constituted. getty

The viability of online multi-brand luxury marketplaces has been an open question for years, as the biggest names, like Farfetch,

, Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) and Richemont-owned Matches failed to achieve profitable success in the business. Despite the early promise of luxury markets, recent developments suggest that luxury consumers simply do not need online marketplaces to get their luxury fashion fix.

These companies were wildly successful at first because established luxury brands were hesitant to sell their own products online, preferring the high-touch engagement offered in their stores. Yoox and Net-A-Porter were founded as separate companies in 2000, only to merge in 2015 after securing financial backing from Richemont. Matches started as a physical retailer in 1987, then opened online in 2007 and Farfetch launched in 2008.

But now that virtually every major luxury brand operates an online shopping portal, luxury marketplaces have become redundant and irrelevant, leaving Farfetch, YNAP and Matches hanging by a thread.

Those who fell

Farfetch's collapse and Coupang's last-minute rescue have been chronicled here, but there are new developments in the ongoing saga.

THE Fashion business reported that Farfetch founder and CEO Jos Neves left the company with many senior executives moving with him. No replacement has been named, but it gives Coupang the opportunity to completely revamp the company in his own image, although its future success remains a big question mark.

Although Richemont still operates YNAP and its various websites, it reports YNAP financial statements in discontinued activities, and is looking for a buyer. I can't imagine who would do it, if even a luxury powerhouse like Richemont couldn't make it work.

And now Matches, also known as Matchesfashion, is facing the same make-or-die situation. In December, around the same time that Coupang lent Farfetch a $500 million lifeline, Frasers Group moved in to acquire Matches from early investment Apax Partners for some $66 million at current exchange rates (52 million).

But in just three months, Frasers sees no profitable way out and has placed Matches into receivership, according to the BBC. London-based consultancy Teneo has been appointed to oversee the company's next steps and, according to The Guardianabout half of its staff was laid off, leaving 273 people jobless and 260 people having to pick up the pieces.

Like many luxury fashion retailers, Matchesfashion has experienced a sharp decline in demand over the past year, due to high-profile pressures on discretionary spending, resulting from high inflation and a high macroeconomic environment , explained Benji Dymant, general manager of Teneos. The Guardian.

Since Fraser acquired Matchesfashion in December 2023 and injected additional funds, trading has continued to deteriorate, increasing the company's financing needs. This ultimately led the directors to make the difficult decision to place the company into administration, he added. None of the companies above responded to a request for comment.

Clearly, Frasers did not do enough due diligence when making the decision to acquire Matches. And Apax was lucky to get as much for its struggling business as it acquired in 2017 of founders Tom and Ruth Chapman.

Although the terms of this agreement have not been made public, its value has been estimated at approximately 1 billion dollars. And Forbes.com contributor Mark Faithful reported that Apax may have invested as much as $760 million in the company during its ownership.

Mytheresa left standing

The only major online luxury fashion marketplace still standing is Mytheresa. Like Matches, it started as a boutique then moved online in 2006. It joined the Neiman Marcus group in 2014, later being spin-off in 2018 by the private equity owners of NMG. At the time, his value was estimated at $280 million.

Mytheresa went public in early 2021 and introduced just more than 400 million dollars from its first day of trading. CEO Michael Kliger has led the company since 2015 and his previous experience as Vice President of Ebay International has given him a better understanding of the special requirements of operating in an online marketplace environment.

During its most recent second quarter, Mytheresa So far, it appears to be safe from the problems that hit Farfetch, YNAP and Matches, at least on the front line. Gross merchandise value increased 6% in constant currency, totaling $339 million (219.1) and net sales increased 8.3%, with a dramatic 17% increase in the United States.

Yet the company still posted a net loss of nearly $6 million ($5.4 million) in the quarter and adjusted EBITDA of $8.6 million ($7.9 million), down more by 50% compared to the previous quarter, with the EBITDA margin falling from 9.3% to 4%.

Clearly, Kliger and the Mytheresa team are hoping that the market's existing customers, caught in the throes of other players, will make the switch and that their current customers will continue to buy based on exclusive capsule collections and pre-releases. launches of partner brands, including Loro Piana. , Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Pucci and others.

Mytheresa expects full-year GMV and net sales growth of between 8% and 13% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 3% and 5%.

We are pleased with our results in a challenging macroeconomic environment, Kliger said in a statement and added discreetly: “We not only exceeded market expectations, but also outperformed almost all of our competitors.

He showed confidence for the future. Our resilient business model and clear focus on high-spending, wardrobe-building customers enable us to gain market share in the current market environment. We believe Mytheresa offers the best digital luxury shopping experience for the most discerning customers and true luxury brands.

Perhaps Mytheresa has cracked the code to the online luxury fashion market business model that has eluded Farfetch, YNAP and Matches.

