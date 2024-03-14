Sydney Sweeney stuns in sexy wedding dress with white lace stockings at film festival





SYDNEY SWEENEY is all about fashion. The Madame Webb actress wore a wedding dress with white lace stockings to the Southwest Film Festival. 4 Sydney Sweeney stuns in sexy wedding dress with white lace stockings Credit: AFP 4 Sydney appeared at the Southwest Film Festival to watch her new film Immaculate Credit: Getty Barbie actor Ryan Gosling and Hannah Waddingham were also invited to the event to watch Sydney's new film, Immaculate. The film follows 26-year-old Sydney as a nude named Cecilia who runs a haunted convent in the Italian countryside. The Euphoria TV star hosted her first episode of the US series Saturday Night Live earlier this month. There, she poked fun at rumors that she was having an affair with Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell, despite being engaged to someone else. Speaking of her beloved fiancé, she had the cameras film him in the studio only for Powell to appear. Last April, rumors swirled after reports emerged that the film's co-stars had split from their respective partners. Sparks between Sydney and Glen, 34, were first spotted while they were filming their new romantic comedy, Anybody But You, in Australia, with on-set sources saying there was “unmistakable chemistry “. A-list star Sydney has starred in a number of hit films and TV series over the past few years. In 2018, she appeared as the recurring character Eden in The Handmaids Tale. His character was dramatically killed off in a few episodes. Sydney Sweeney Fans Call Out Her 'BBL Corset' Wardrobe Fail As Actress Wears Weird Skirt In SNL Promo A year later, she landed a role in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She then played Cassie Howard in the cult HBO drama, Euphoria. In 2021, she played a leading role in another HBO series, the black comedy The White Lotus. 4 Hannah Waddingham stunned in a bodycon black dress on the red carpet Credit: Getty 4 Barbie actor Ryan Gosling was at the event Credit: Getty

