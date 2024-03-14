Fashion
5 ELLE UK Editors on Their Most Valuable Vintage Fashion Find
Welcome to This Old Thing, where ELLE UK's vintage-obsessed editors wax poetic about the best things they find on their scrolls, from icons to cult finds – because buying everything new is so last season .
Ask any vintage fashion enthusiast and they will tell you that there is one piece in their wardrobe that they love the most. For some, it's something passed down from a loved one, a sentimental bond that connects generations, while for others, it's simply a killer parade relic, a reward for months of scrolling and obsessive research.
That's the beauty of second-hand shopping: each piece comes with a ready-made story. Here, four vintage obsessives ELLE UK the editors tell the story of their most treasured vintage fashion find. I hope they inspire you to start looking for yours.
Four ELLE editors on their best vintage fashion find
Katie O'Malley, Site Director
My most treasured vintage find is a fuchsia pink YSL blazer that I found on a market stall in Hay-on-Wye. It was a cold winter morning and I was planning to stock up on books, given the city's reputation as a city of books (it has over 20 bookstores, and counting) , but my eyes were immediately drawn to a berry-colored jacket on a stand. . I managed to get the price down to 50 and felt pretty happy with my haggling. I'm not one to usually invest in brands, and I probably would have bought the jacket regardless of the brand because I don't think you can have enough blazers, but the fact that it's A YSL model from the 1980s was a bonus. I have worn the jacket on several occasions, my favorite combination is paired with electric blue pants and a satin shirt in a matching color.
Roberta Schroeder, Senior Ecommerce Editor
The best thing about being stuck in a windowless warehouse in a designer boutique on a Sunday morning, inevitably curing the kind of headache reserved for those who see the lights on at the student bar, is being able to unpack the new arrivals.
I financed my college weekends by doing just that, poring over precious Prada and Gucci pieces that cost more than my monthly paycheck. In my three years as a frankly mediocre salesperson, I bought only one thing: a pair of black and gold satin sandals from the Prada Fall/Winter 2013 show. Chunky, with an angular block heel and padded straps down the front, they were my favorite piece from that remarkable Miuccia show, dripping with a dark, Lynchian femininity that still appeals today. I remember wearing them to my very first fashion week as a newbie writer and now, ten years later, they're still the star of my wardrobe.
Daisy Murray, Buying Editor
I was a collector and seller of vintage Laura Ashley dresses for a few years, and every time I found a genuine dress from the Made In Wales era in a size larger than UK 10, I would jump for joy. Otherwise, my most used vintage purchase is a Paul Smith men's suit from the 1990s – I wore it recently with a white T-shirt, kitten heels and a red bodice.
Natalie Zanikos, Senior Fashion Coordinator
A classic cotton shirt is a staple in everyone's wardrobe, and I'm no exception. I bought what I believe to be the most perfect striped pajama style shirt for just 14 years old from Goldsmith Vintage on Charing Cross Road in 2019. Honestly, its cost per outfit must be in the region of pennies by now. It's my absolute safety piece and has literally taken me from meeting room to walk; I paired it with dark denim for the office, leather pants and slingbacks for nights out and threw it over a bikini on vacation. It washes like a dream, never wrinkles, and gets better with every use. I can't imagine life without it.
