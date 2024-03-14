Susan Lucci, 77, makes a glamorous appearance in a strapless dress at a charity gala





Susan Lucci knows how to dress to impress. The All My Children alum, 77, brought her fashion game to Cipriani in New York on Wednesday, arriving at the 2024 ADAPT Leadership Awards wearing a statement striped dress. The strapless, knee-length model featured thick black and white stripes, and Lucci styled the whimsical piece with a handful of bold accessories, including a pair of Chanel earrings and a delicate gold link watch. chain. She paired the whimsical design with statement jewelry. Getty Images for the ADAPT Community Network The “All My Children” alum wore her hair styled and opted for natural makeup. WireImage The soap opera icon completed her look with silver and black heels, wearing her hair in a voluminous bun and showing off natural makeup and a glossy pink lip. As she walked the red carpet, the brunette beauty placed a hand on her hip as she posed for the cameras. Lucci served as honorary co-chair of the event. Getty Images for the ADAPT Community Network The gala benefited a nonprofit organization that provides services to people with disabilities. Getty Images for the ADAPT Community Network Blue Bloods actress Abigail Hawk and Good Day New York meteorologist Mike Woods also served as honorary co-chairs. Getty Images for the ADAPT Community Network Alongside other notable names like Blue Bloods actress Abigail Hawk and Good Day New York meteorologist Mike Woods, Lucci served as honorary co-chair of the gala, which benefited a nonprofit organization that provides services to People with Disabilities. Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! Earlier this year, Lucci showed her support for another organization near and dear to her, attending the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women dress collection concert. She wore bright red in honor of the occasion, showing off her petite figure in a sequinned strapless dress that also featured feathers at the bottom. Earlier this year, Lucci attended the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women red dress collection concert. Getty Images for the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert For the occasion, she wore a shimmering red dress. RCF / SplashNews.com In 2018, the actress underwent emergency heart surgery and opened up about the experience while speaking to Page Six in 2023. I had a slight pressure on my chest, but I continued to ignore it, as we do with women. It's going to disappear, it's going to disappear, she said at the time. But the third time, I couldn't ignore it. She later learned that she had a 90 percent blockage in my main artery and a 75 percent blockage in the adjacent artery.

