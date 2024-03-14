Cillian Murphy is the face of the Versace Icons collection for men





In case you needed further proof that Cillian Murphy is the man of the moment, the new Oscar winner has become a Versace brand ambassador. The Italian fashion house has chosen the Irish actor to be the face of its Icons men's collection. Launched globally on April 3, the dedicated campaign will see Oppenheimer star adorned with “key and timeless” pieces from the line. This will be Murphy's first campaign for the Milanese Housebut this is not the first time he has donned Versace threads. The 47-year-old wore a custom Atelier Versace Tuxedo with a shimmering gold Savage brooch and an Omega De Ville Prestige wristwatch at the 96th annual Academy Awards on Sunday. He received the Academy Award for Best Actor for the lead role in Christopher Nolan's film. Oppenheimer. Robert Downey Jr. also won an Oscar for his role in the blockbuster, but he opted for a Saint Laurent ensemble instead of Versace. (The film won seven Oscars, making it the year's biggest winner.) Atelier Versace also handcrafted a neat, custom-made suit that Matthew McConaughey wore to Sunday's party. Murphy in his custom Atelier Versace tuxedo at the 2024 Oscars. Jeff Kravitz/Getty “I am delighted that Cillian is joining the Versace family,” said Donatella Versace, Creative Director. “He is a truly exceptional actor and fully deserving of his Oscar. He is magnetic and fascinating on camera, and I loved watching him bring Versace to life. Murphy didn't exclusively wear Versace designs during the 2024 awards season, however. He sported a sleek Saint Laurent look at the Golden Globes in January, a tailored Zenga wool and mohair suit at the BAFTAs in February, and a Saint Laurent number in pinstripes at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month. THE Peaky Blinders The star may change costumes, but her wrist candy is almost always Omega. He wore a burgundy De Ville Trésor to the Golden Globes, a navy version of the same watch to the Governors Awards and another iteration of the model to the Oscars. He has also been seen in a Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades and a Seamaster Railmaster. Luckily, Versace and Omega are a pretty foolproof combination. Authors Rachel Cormack Digital Editor Rachel Cormack is a digital editor at Robb Report. She cut her teeth writing for HuffPost, Concrete Playground and several other online publications in Australia, before moving to New York… Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://robbreport.com/style/menswear/cillian-murphy-mens-versace-icons-collection-1235546744/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos