NFT investments are gaining ground, driven by interest in virtual fashion

Remember the Metaverse? In 2022, the metaverse was the tech topic du jour, but seemed to have taken a back seat to ChatGPT and generative AI last year. However, new data from CivicScience shows that interest in the metaverse, particularly NFTs (non-fungible tokens), is gradually gaining ground in the background.

In total, 15% of U.S. adults say they have already invested in NFTs, an increase of 66% from 2022. More Americans without NFT experience are also interested in investing in NFTs. Although the majority are still uninterested or unfamiliar with NFTs, the last two years have witnessed a steady growth in interest in NFT investments.

Despite spending less time in the spotlight, NFTs are becoming less obscure, but many people still remain unsure about what they are. Today, data from CivicScience shows that one in three American adults are at least “somewhat” familiar with NFTs and how they work, just a hair higher than 2022’s numbers (32%).

However, what has Interest has increased significantly, as one in three U.S. consumers also say they are interested in “investing in technology-enabled alternatives to financial assets (such as NFTs and cryptocurrencies) that exist outside of traditional financial structures », which has more than doubled since 2022. (16%).

Virtual fashion is heating up

What are NFT investors buying? For anyone who needs a refresher, NFTs are unique digital assets verified on the blockchain, which can be purchased with cryptocurrency, used in the metaverse and certain gaming platforms, such as The Sandbox, Decentraland or Roblox, and traded on the markets. This could be collectible art, virtual clothing to equip an avatar with, or even virtual real estate in the metaverse, to name a few categories. One area that appears to have attracted considerable interest is virtual fashion, such as digital clothing, shoes and accessories.

At 16%, the virtual clothing shopping experience is comparable to the overall percentage of U.S. consumers who have invested in NFTs, having more than doubled since 2022. Interest from people who have not yet made a purchase Virtual fashion is also on the rise this year, while awareness of virtual fashion has grown.

As expected, NFT interest and awareness is highest among the young adult audience. A quarter of Gen Z adults say they have purchased a virtual item of clothing, while only a quarter have never heard of virtual clothing.

Top designer brands, such as Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and many others sell branded digital assets that can be purchased. The luxury market is hot among this crowd. Additional data shows that 64% of people with virtual clothing experience have purchased an NFT from a luxury fashion brand, and 43% said they would purchase one again.

Additional NFT information from the CivicScience InsightStore:

Virtual and augmented reality products could propel NFT growth: 48% of VR headset owners have invested in NFTs, with an additional 19% intending to invest. More than 40% of people who are considering purchasing a VR headset are also interested in investing in NFTs.

48% of VR headset owners have invested in NFTs, with an additional 19% intending to invest. More than 40% of people who are considering purchasing a VR headset are also interested in investing in NFTs. Interest in virtual fashion exceeds interest in virtual real estate: 9% of consumers say they have purchased virtual real estate in 2024, a percentage that has tripled since 2022.

9% of consumers say they have purchased virtual real estate in 2024, a percentage that has tripled since 2022. Purchasing projects: 9% of US adults say they are “very” likely to invest in an NFT in the next few months, 13% say they are “somewhat” likely.

NFTs are certainly an area to watch in the future, especially with new AR/VR products hitting the market.

