Get a $50 Lookalike of Kelly Clarksons' Chic Denim Dress





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more! Kelly Clarkson is the latest of the stars to opt for blue in a head-to-toe denim look. She joined Sydney Sweeneywho has worn at least three jean look in the last month alone, and Kelly RowlandWHO was spotted recently wearing a stunning mermaid style denim dress. But we couldn't stop thinking about Clarkson's style, because her version is totally achievable. Clarkson wore a stylish blue denim long-sleeve dress from Favorite girl which featured a pointed collar, chest patch pockets and belt loops at the waist for cinching in the Tuesday, March 5, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. A classic and chic look that we know is destined to be everywhere, we were able to find a elegant lookalike for just $50 — keep reading to get her look for less! Get the Tanming distressed cuffed ripped denim dress for only $50 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change. THE Tanming distressed denim dress looks like Clarkson's designer version but is only a fifth of the price. Similar to its style, the dress has a midi length, button front, chest pockets and a pointed collar. A bonus to this dress? The buttons extend all the way to the bottom, allowing it to serve as both a dress and a coat. It also comes with a matching denim belt and waist loops for cinching, is made from breathable and durable cotton-polyester fabric and is available in sizes XS to XL. As noted, since the garment can also be worn as a coat, the styling possibilities are endless. You can rock Clarkson with a pair of statement wedges, a skinny belt and hoop earrings or dress it down with a pair of tennis shoes and minimal jewelry. Then, if you want to wear it as a coat, pair it with a cute skirt, blouse and heels – or go denim by wearing it with jeans and a t-shirt. The truth? You can not be wrong ! Get ahead of the season's trend by shopping this Clarkson-approved aesthetic. You can find it on Amazon for just $50 – a fantastic price for a dress buyers say is so “fashionable and versatile”. Have the Tanming distressed cuffed ripped denim dress for only $50 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change. THANKS! You have successfully registered. Not what you're looking for? Check out some of our other favorite fashionable clothes denim dresses below: Related: Get into these super cute shorts for less – 35% off!

