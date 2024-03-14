Ralph Lauren rewards Yankees star Aaron Judge for new fragrance





RALPH Lauren perfumes knocked it out of the park. In a major move, the company has signed New York Yankees team captain Aaron Judge as the face of Polo East. Eau de toilette 67, its new sporty scent. The 6-foot-7 outfielder is a five-time Major League Baseball All-Star, a record-breaking slugger and one of the best all-around players in the bigs. Growing up in the Bronx, I loved playing baseball in our neighborhood with my friends and going to games, Ralph Lauren, executive chairman and creative director, tells Alexa. The players were my heroes. Their commitment to doing their best on the playing field and in life is something that has inspired my love of America's national pastime, past and present. Polo East. 67 eau de toilette (125 ml), $108 at Ralph Lauren Perfumes Judge, meanwhile, says sports and fragrances go hand in hand. There is a unique connection between the two because they are both sensory experiences filled with emotion, the 31-year-old power hitter tells Alexa. In sport, whether on the field or in the stands, there is this electric energy and this adrenaline. Scent, on the other hand, has a unique ability to transport you to a specific moment, which can be just as powerful and emotional, adds the superstar, who hit 62 home runs in 2022 to become the American League's single-season leader . The new scent, a woody and citrusy blend of bergamot and vetiver with a sweet pineapple accord. is flying into stores today. The new entry joins Laurens' cult Polo Sport franchise; The number 67 refers to the year he founded his iconic fashion house. Its refillable bottle is a bright navy blue and white, like the Yankees uniforms.





Bronx native and fashion icon Ralph Lauren is a lifelong Yankees fan. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Lauren, in fact, wore one. In 2018, he donned pinstripes to throw out the ceremonial first pitch against the Boston Red Sox, the club's fiercest rival. He practiced for weeks and even got advice from former Yanks ace David Cone, who threw a perfect game in 1999. While Opening Day is March 28, Judge is also working hard in spring training. The Design Your Dreams television commercial for the perfume shows him practicing his bats. In an empty stadium he heads for the fences in Laurens classic cut t-shirt, Jean Varick And chino cap. When greatness calls you, you answer, Judge says in voiceover. Do not abandon. Higher level. Own the moment. It connects a few times and then it's gone from here!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/03/14/lifestyle/ralph-lauren-scores-yankees-star-aaron-judge-for-its-new-fragrance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos