



Chicago fashion designer Maria Pinto and fashion historian Timothy Long discuss the history and styles of Belle Époque fashion and why it's still in style today. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. About the speakers Timothy Longis a fashion curator, historian and author with twenty years of experience working with the world's premier collections of antique, vintage and contemporary clothing, textiles and decorative arts. Whether it's archaeological textiles found in the mud of London or high fashion worn by an heiress, it connects and inspires people through fashion, style and history. Long currently works as Director of Museum Business Development and Corporate Client Services at Freemans | Hindu. Maria Pintois a fashion futurist and artist who believes women should cultivate their eye and explore their own look by celebrating themselves – ultimately finding the confidence to embrace their own unique image. The Maria Pinto collection offers a minimalist, clean architectural aesthetic for a polished everyday look, as well as a seamless transition to the social professional, and for powerful and elegant industrial activities. Pintos clothing is a must-have for any active woman who consciously values ​​her humble but powerful place in the community. Pintos' new 2024 collection, Deauville, recalls the modern silhouettes of late 19th century France and the celebration of personal style. Note to the public: This program will take place in Murphy Auditorium which is accessible. Please enter through the Museums entrance 40 E Erie Image credit: Comiot Motorcycles, Thophile Alexandre Steinlen, 1899. Collection of the Richard H. Driehaus Museum. Photograph by John Faier. Helene Supermoon Nicolette, Fluorite, Python Grey, Maria Pinto, Spring 2024 Collection. Photography by Yuya Ohashi.

