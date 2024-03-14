NEW YORK MEN'S DAY ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR SPRING 2025/SEPTEMBER 2024 EDITION





New York Men's Day (NYMD)the first New York-based platform exclusively dedicated to emerging male and gender-neutral talent, is now accepting applications for the upcoming NYFW Spring 2025 kickoff, scheduled for September 6, 2024. The event, celebrating its 22nd season, will feature designs from some of the industry's most promising new designers. Image at top: salting AW 2024 Designed to nurture emerging talent and bring together the best menswear and gender-neutral designers in one easy-to-view location, NYMD collectively brings together 10-12 designers. Each participating designer presents in an individual studio space designed to showcase the brand's identity and inspiration. Taking place simultaneously over two-hour periods, 10 to 12 brands will present throughout the day, five designers in the morning and five in the late afternoon. The simultaneous presentation format of all presentations facilitates a smooth flow for media, buyers, influencers and VIPs, allowing them to move around the studios and spend time with the designers. NYMD attracts a large, diverse and influential audience, including fashion industry insiders, buyers, stylists and editors. Designers selected to participate in the event will receive extensive media coverage, a chance to meet and showcase their work to potential buyers, and an opportunity to network with industry professionals. NYMD covers 85% of the presentation fee for each chosen designer. The New York Mens Day committee for this season includes stylist Memsor Kamarake, Complex Media editorial creative director Aria Hughes, Grazia USA editor-in-chief Joseph Errico and Nordstroms editorial and menswear director Jian DeLeon. To apply for New York Men's Day, interested designers can visit newyorkmensday.com to complete an application. Applications will be accepted until Friday April 12, 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mr-mag.com/new-york-mens-day-accepting-applications-for-spring-2025-september-2024-edition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos