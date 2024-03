Cardi B's Best Street Style Outfits

If there's one woman in rap you can count on to deliver a standout style moment, it's Cardi B. It was only five years ago that the 31-year-old made her hip-hop debut with “Invasion of Privacy”. Yet she quickly dominated the industry, easily becoming one of the most successful female rappers today. The Grammy Award-winning album also featured the hit “Bodak Yellow,” which revealed her affinity for Christian Louboutin heels, setting the tone for her entry into fashion. Since then, Cardi B has broken many barriers in the industry, including becoming the first female rapper to cover Vogue. Thanks to the stylist Colin Carter, Cardi B's mark on fashion is unrivaled in its genre. Since their partnership began in 2017, the New York rapper has produced numerous groundbreaking looks, including the vintage Mugler crinoline case she wore to the 2019 Grammys, marking only the second time in 25 years that the prestigious house couture opened its archives for a celebrity. She's appeared in other jaw-dropping ensembles from the designer, including the 1995 archive-sourced red feathered gown for a Mugler party in 2021. Even more recently, she stunned at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party in a gathered dress by Robert Wun. In addition to its supremacy on the red carpet, the urban style of the “Bongos” artist does not disappoint. She has become a Fashion Week staple, conquering Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week with multiple statement pieces, from a Schiaparelli velvet lace-up dress to a Thom Browne tweed skirt suit. Cardi B embraces the catsuit trend every chance she gets, including a mint Radiant by KOS piece for Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash and a Tom Ford fishnet bodysuit at Miami Art Basel. She also embraced the varsity trend with a white button-down shirt layered under a knit vest, paired with a plaid pleated skirt and the new viral UGG boots for the brand's Feel House Party. Keep scrolling to check out Cardi B's most memorable street style moments and her impressive style evolution.

