Texas AFT:New report highlights how dress codes discriminate against Texas students Texas AFT





Last month, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas (ACLU Texas) released the Dressed to express rapport to highlight the role that dress codes have played in discrimination in Texas public schools. The data, collected from more than 1,100 Texas public schools, provides insight into the prevalence of inequitable dress codes and dress care in Texas schools, their negative impacts on students, and recommendations for creating more effective policies. inclusive. Some telling data during the 2022-23 school year shows that: 53% of districts surveyed require students to follow dress codes rooted in outdated gender norms and stereotypes, including rules on hair length reserved for boys and other rules that only apply to girls.

More than 7% of 2022-2023 dress codes prohibit race-based hair textures and styles, which are now explicitly protected under the CROWN Act for the 2023-2024 school year.

More than 80 percent of districts surveyed ban head coverings, most without citing religious and cultural exemptions, further alienating students from certain religious and cultural backgrounds and placing the onus on their guardians to request the authorization to districts. These statistics, coupled with the ongoing struggle of Darryl George, a high school student suspended since August 2023 from Barbers Hill ISD for his hairstyle, highlight the prevalence of this underreported form of discrimination in schools across the state. By removing discriminatory language, incorporating community participation and regular review, and centering respect for student expression, our public schools can better serve Texas students. You can read the full report on the ACLU Texas websitewhere you can also find tools to help you challenge discriminatory dress codes or policies in your district. If you have a story related to this issue, you can share it with the ACLU. Sharing our stories is a powerful way to raise awareness of the scope of this problem and advocate for our schools to update their outdated policies. This information and more are available at the ACLU Texas. Student Rights Center.

