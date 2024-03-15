The inaugural issue of British Vogue edited by Chioma Nnadi is here





144 The inaugural issue of British Vogue under Chioma Nnadi is there Chioma Nnadi's first issue since becoming Editorial Content Manager British Vogue landed, featuring cover star FKA Twigs. For the April 2024 issue, the performer is the perfect poster child forCelebrate Nnadi's distinctive take on British creativity and style, photographed at famous London locations by Johnny Dufort (in his British Vogue debut) and styled by new editor-in-chief Ib Kamara. Interestingly, Cond Nast has confirmed that the first issue of Nnadi was the most commercially successful April issue in the publishing house's history, generating the highest print revenue ever recorded for the month of April. THE cover story was written by Nnadi herself, who also writes in her letter to the editor that Twigs is “an artist who represents the ideal of the modern British eccentric: she is a shapeshifter who rejects conformity and takes on a real pleasure in clothes.” The issue, which counts Edward Bowleg, Stella Greenspan, Jermaine Gallacher, Harry Lambert, Camilla Nickerson, Zezi Ifore, Nell Kalonji and Precious Lee as additional editors, is on newsstands from March 19. Walter Chiapponi leaves Blumarine after one season Walter Chiapponi has resigned as creative director of Blumarine, shortly after presenting his first and only collection for the Italian fashion house at Milan Fashion Week last month. The departure was confirmed by Marco Marchi, of Blumarines parent company Eccellenze Italiane Holding, who praised Chiapponi's vision and commitment during his short tenure. Chiapponi's work at Blumarine was marked by an homage to the brand's romantic heritage and an expansion into menswear. The designer hinted at his next chapter focused on social and humanitarian impact initiatives, leaving the fashion industry curious and excited about Blumarine's future direction. Chiapponi notably lost his best friend, designer David Renne, in November, as he began his own role as creative director of Moschino. He has also endured the loss of his young nephew and his 12-year-old dog in recent months. The Italian-born was previously at Tod's as creative director from 2019 until July 2023. Céline launches into beauty From the runway to your makeup bag, Céline is launching into beauty in a big way, unveiling her very first cosmetics collection this fall with a focus on satin lipsticks that are about to paint the town Rouge Triomphe. With a sneak peek at the lipsticks revealed in the fashion house's recent chic film Winter 2024, Céline Beaut expands the brand's appeal from fragrances (which she launched in 2019) to a full-fledged beauty range , starting with the Le Rouge Céline lipstick collection. With 15 shades set to roll out by January 2025 from the end of this year, the range is a testament to the brand's ambition to capture the essence of femininity and French style. But wait, there's more! Anticipate everything from eye makeup to nail polish in the seasons to come, all featuring the brand's sleek and distinctive branding. Applications for Men's Day in New York are now open Applications for the 22nd season of New York Men's Day, which will take place on September 6, are open and once again, the organizers are looking for the best of the best emerging talents in men's and genderless fashion. If you're ready to showcase your designs as we head into the spring 2025 NYFW season, this is your golden ticket. Offering a creative platform with individual studio spaces for 10-12 designers, NYMD is the optimal stage to showcase your work to stylists, editors and buyers under one roof. Not to mention that selected designers will benefit from media coverage, valuable networking opportunities and generous presentation fee coverage (85%). This season's New York Mens Day committee includes stylist Memsor Kamarake, Complex Media editorial creative director Aria Hughes, United States Joseph Errico and Nordstroms editorial and menswear director Jian DeLeon. You can submit your application before April 12 on the NYMD website. Glastonbury announces headliners Glastonbury 2024 is pulling out all the stops, packing a dazzling array of acts onto the main stage with Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA leading the pack, promising a mix of genres from around the world. Taking place at Michael Eavis's Worthy Farm from June 26-30, the UK festival ups its game with a strong female presence at the top and Shania Twain charms the “legend” slot with her country pop anthems. Coldplay continues their love affair with Glastonbury, becoming the first to headline the Pyramid Stage five times, while Dua Lipa and SZA are set to bring their own unique twist, from pop bangers to soulful R&B. The festival's lineup spans the spectrum, from the lyrical genius of Janelle Monaes to the deep house beats of Peggy Gous, promising something for everyone. And with rumors already circulating about secret sets, Glastonbury 2024 is shaping up to be an edition not to be missed. Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us onFacebookAndInstagramto stay informed of all the latest fashion newsand juicy industry gossip.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionweekdaily.com/what-to-know-about-chioma-nnadis-first-record-breaking-vogue-issue-walter-chiapponi-exits-blumarine-nymd-applications-now-open-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos