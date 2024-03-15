Tommy Hilfiger and his wife will receive an award from Dress for Success Palm Beaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. World-renowned fashion designers Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger will be honored Friday in West Palm Beach.

The power couple will receive the Style Icon award from Dress for Success Palm Beaches during a Friday luncheon at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.

WPTV anchor Shannon Cake had the opportunity to sit down and talk with the couple on Thursday.

Despite their immense success, they remain humble.

“You never forget where you come from,” said Tommy Hilfiger.

WPTV Tommy Hilfiger explains how he remains humble despite his world-famous success.

Dress for Success is a charity that offers a helping hand to women who want to enter the workforce.

“This is a great cause, and we are very proud and honored to lend our name and be a part of it,” said Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger.

“For us, it's very simple to donate clothes and make them…actually help people,” Tommy Hilfiger said. “If some of our clothing can help people ace an interview and land a job, that’s fantastic for us.”

“We’ve been on our radar for a very long time,” Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger said. “We've actually been to some events in New York and we're really proud to be a part of it.”

The couple moved their bustling family from Miami to Palm Beach three years ago.

“How do you like Palm Beach County?” » Cake asked the couple.

“We both love him,” Tommy Hilfiger said.

“It’s been great,” Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger said. “We love Palm Beach. We're finally home. We've been home for a year now.”

She said the people in the area are wonderful and philanthropic.

WPTV Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger explains what life has been like in Palm Beach since moving here three years ago.

“It’s a beautiful place to live,” Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger said. “We are very lucky.”

Tommy Hilfiger said he likes the lifestyle on the island “because it's sporty and active.”

The designer said the sun, palm trees and salt water were “truly inspiring.”

“It feels like we’re on vacation,” Tommy Hilfiger said.

Although the Hilfiger family now calls Palm Beach home, their name continues to be one of the biggest brands on the planet.

Tommy Hilfiger grew from a simple beginning, learning the value of a dollar while pumping gas.

“We don't take success for granted at all. It takes a lot of work and a lot of luck,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Many people have helped us along our journey, and we would like to be there to mentor and help others succeed.”

He used the money he saved as a child to start his career in fashion, opening his first store called “Peoples Place” in 1969.

Hilfiger is known worldwide for its elegant classics with a modern twist.

His wife has her own luxury brand of sophisticated handbags and shoes, as well as a clothing line that will be released this fall.

She admits it all makes for a busy schedule, but the South Florida lifestyle makes it more manageable.

“We drive Sebastian, our son, to school in the morning,” Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger said. “The sun rises over the water along the ocean.”

She called it a “pinch me” moment.

“You're like, 'Wow, this is really cool,'” Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger said.

“So, what’s next?” » asked Cake.

“We don’t know yet,” Tommy Hilfiger said.

“It’s part of the adventure,” Cake said.

“Just keep going,” Dee Ocleppo told Hilfiger.