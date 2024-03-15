Fashion
Tommy Hilfiger and his wife will receive an award from Dress for Success Palm Beaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. World-renowned fashion designers Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger will be honored Friday in West Palm Beach.
The power couple will receive the Style Icon award from Dress for Success Palm Beaches during a Friday luncheon at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.
WPTV anchor Shannon Cake had the opportunity to sit down and talk with the couple on Thursday.
Despite their immense success, they remain humble.
“You never forget where you come from,” said Tommy Hilfiger.
Dress for Success is a charity that offers a helping hand to women who want to enter the workforce.
“This is a great cause, and we are very proud and honored to lend our name and be a part of it,” said Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger.
“For us, it's very simple to donate clothes and make them…actually help people,” Tommy Hilfiger said. “If some of our clothing can help people ace an interview and land a job, that’s fantastic for us.”
“We’ve been on our radar for a very long time,” Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger said. “We've actually been to some events in New York and we're really proud to be a part of it.”
The couple moved their bustling family from Miami to Palm Beach three years ago.
“How do you like Palm Beach County?” » Cake asked the couple.
“We both love him,” Tommy Hilfiger said.
“It’s been great,” Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger said. “We love Palm Beach. We're finally home. We've been home for a year now.”
She said the people in the area are wonderful and philanthropic.
“It’s a beautiful place to live,” Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger said. “We are very lucky.”
Tommy Hilfiger said he likes the lifestyle on the island “because it's sporty and active.”
The designer said the sun, palm trees and salt water were “truly inspiring.”
“It feels like we’re on vacation,” Tommy Hilfiger said.
Although the Hilfiger family now calls Palm Beach home, their name continues to be one of the biggest brands on the planet.
Tommy Hilfiger grew from a simple beginning, learning the value of a dollar while pumping gas.
“We don't take success for granted at all. It takes a lot of work and a lot of luck,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Many people have helped us along our journey, and we would like to be there to mentor and help others succeed.”
He used the money he saved as a child to start his career in fashion, opening his first store called “Peoples Place” in 1969.
Hilfiger is known worldwide for its elegant classics with a modern twist.
His wife has her own luxury brand of sophisticated handbags and shoes, as well as a clothing line that will be released this fall.
She admits it all makes for a busy schedule, but the South Florida lifestyle makes it more manageable.
“We drive Sebastian, our son, to school in the morning,” Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger said. “The sun rises over the water along the ocean.”
She called it a “pinch me” moment.
“You're like, 'Wow, this is really cool,'” Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger said.
“So, what’s next?” » asked Cake.
“We don’t know yet,” Tommy Hilfiger said.
“It’s part of the adventure,” Cake said.
“Just keep going,” Dee Ocleppo told Hilfiger.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wptv.com/entertainment/palm-beach-residents-tommy-hilfiger-wife-set-to-receive-style-icon-award-from-dress-for-success-palm-beaches
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Bee invasion' stops play at Indian Wells tennis tournament
- Tommy Hilfiger and his wife will receive an award from Dress for Success Palm Beaches
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Donald Trump gives a message to his lawyer during the hearing
- “The Lehman Trilogy” Debuts in Utah at PTC – @theU
- Navigating the future of ethical AI in business
- Cancer patients stopped leaving Gaza for treatment BBC News
- A preliminary magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported near Morgan Hill
- Unpacking the GCI: China's strategic vision comes of age
- British newspapers: who owns what?
- Accompanying President Joko Widodo to Inaugurate Red Edible Oil Factory, Acting Governor Hassanudin Welcomes Population-Based Endorsement in North Sumatra
- US-Hungarian relations reach new low