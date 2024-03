Paula Canovas Del Vas Ready-to-Wear Collection Fall 2024

We collaborated with a women's wrestling club this season, said Paula Canovas del Vas during her presentation in Paris. Outfitted in her signature checkered mesh bodysuits, the fighters tangle on a mat while her referees circle the match, sporting the rest of the fall collection. The Spanish designer is known for her surreal clothing and her knack for iconic accessories, like horned ballet flats and Diabalo scoop-toe sneakers (wrestlers wore the latter). The impression that she might stage some sort of quirky pre-Olympic fashion warm-up on the floor of the Cervantes Institute, however, proved disappointing. Normally, I tend to favor fantasy and escape, she admitted. But when thinking about this presentation, I really wanted to expose what the industry is going through. When I think about my conversations with my peers or with myself, it really is a struggle. I felt that I had a duty, I had to express it. Every time I talk to all my friends, [we talk] about the actual harms that are occurring. So I thought: let's fight. Canovas del Vas was candid when asked exactly what she struggles with as an independent designer: I mean, with stores not paying. Payments, which are slow to arrive, even after she has delivered her goods, cause her cash flow problems. Because I still have my team that I have to pay, and the craftsmen and suppliers that I am lucky to have. Additionally, for a young businesswoman, there is another level of difficulty. We are in an industry dominated by men, white men, unfortunately. While working with the wrestlers, she discovered more hidden sexism in the sport. They said there was only men's wrestling clothing available. They have to cut them to fit. I always make comfortable clothes for women's bodies. Her layers of printed bodysuits, green and pink plaid tees and shorts have been met with great reviews from the sports crowd. They're super stretchy and breathable, and Diabolo sneakers, like sporty Mary Janes with their devilish toes, are perfect for the wrestling mat, they told me. The referees' outfits were rather intended to combat daily street life. Faux fur-fronted jeans and fuzzy beanies, puffy bombers and layers of interesting off-pastel knits are out, paired with striped tights and this season's version of its Carmen bag, surrounded by a bumper slightly bulbous airbrushed. The designer, who lives in Paris, while producing in her native Spain, uses unsold materials. We visit factories everywhere and source from them. Somewhere she found some red tulle to use as a ruffled half-skirt that trailed down one side of a knee-length pink argyle jersey skirt. I also wanted to create some kind of real violence, because that's what we're dealing with, she remarked. So here is the red tulle. But there is also a real lightness. A feeling of protection too.

