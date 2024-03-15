Two Men & A Truck and Mix 95.7 Team Up to Offer Prom Dresses





Prom season is upon us here in West Michigan and the race is on to find the perfect dress for the occasion. dv1480039 Digital vision./ThinkStock If you're stressed about how you're going to get there, we want to take that stress away. Big Joe and Laura have teamed up with Two Men & A Truck and their Movers for Moms initiative for an incredible cause: a prom dress giveaway just for teen girls in West Michigan. Let us help take the stress out of finding the perfect dress. Our goal is to make prom dreams a reality without the stress and financial worries that can come with it for some people. Because let's face it, every girl in West Michigan deserves to have the best prom ever, and we're here to make sure that happens. Mix 95.7 + Two men and a truck Mix 95.7 + Two men and a truck We've rounded up over 1,000 stunning, delicately loved dresses in sizes 2-14, plus fabulous accessories and shoes to go with them. Our friends at Two Men & A Truck donated their space to help store them safely and to host our test drive event. So if the dress is stopping you from showing up on the big night, don't worry, we've got you covered. Let's make prom night unforgettable for everyone in West Michigan. If you would like to join us for our one-day promotional event, be sure to save the date: Mix 95.7 + Movers for moms Mix 95.7 + Movers for moms When: March 23 from 11 a.m. while dresses last

Or: 284 Dodge Ct, Comstock Park, MI 49321

Who is invited : High school girls who attend any school in West Michigan

Need more details? : Follow our Facebook event pageand listen to Big Joe & Laura weekdays from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Mix 95.7 We look forward to seeing you at this year's event on Saturday March 23. Types of Prom Dresses for Everyone Looking for a perfect dress for prom? maybe you don't even know where to start, let us help you! Gallery credit: Ali

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mix957gr.com/glam-it-forward-prom-dress-giveaway-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos