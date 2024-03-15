The 18 Best Aftershaves for Men to Try in 2024





Shaving can be a hassle: a few nicks or cuts can irritate the skin and lead to problems later, like ingrown hairs and redness. Luckily, all that's stopping you from having hydrated, hydrated skin is a top-notch aftershave to complement your skincare routine. There are tons of aftershaves on the market these days, from gels to lotions, sprays and balms, that smell great and are overall soothing to the skin. Ahead, learn about the post-shave stage and find expert-approved picks. Aftershaves are designed to soothe the skin after a shave, let's face it, bringing a sharp blade to the face can cause pesky cuts or even injuries and help prevent potential problems like ingrown hairs and razor bumps. It's easy to forget that shaving is a physical event [with] a high risk of causing microtrauma to the skin, explains Eric Bandholz, founder of a men's care company beard mark. Aftershave is designed to combat the negative effects of shaving, [acting] as an antiseptic and to help soothe the skin. Whether you prefer a balm, gel or lotion is an entirely personal choice. Dry skin can benefit from heavier creams or moisturizers, while an oily complexion can keep it light with gels and sprays. Our experts advise applying aftershave directly after your shaving routine and before other skincare treatments, as its antibacterial properties will exfoliate and refresh the skin. @houseofshaves Aftershave: to use or not to use? That is the question! In this video, we'll explore the pros and cons of using aftershave and help you decide if it's right for you. Log in to get all the information you need to make an informed decision about your skincare routine. #grooming #After-shave #skin care #beauty #men's health original sound – Yeri_ Corporan Yes, and groomers consider this an essential step in any comprehensive grooming program. However, like any product used on the skin, it is important to consider the specific ingredients that make up an aftershave. Alcohol-based aftershaves are the most commonly used, but they can burn and seriously irritate the skin in some cases. Sensitive people might prefer to avoid alcohol altogether in favor of aftershaves made with oil and soothing ingredients. Typically, alcohol is the ingredient in aftershaves that causes a tingling or burning sensation due to its antibacterial properties. Skin is most sensitive after shaving, so applying aftershave may cause a brief tingling sensation. Robert-Jan Bertus Rietvald, barber and co-founder of Lard, recommends using a high-quality razor to avoid excessive irritation, nicks and cuts. Make sure you always use a clean razor blade and know your beard's growth pattern and never rush, he says, adding that irritation is usually caused by a dull or dirty razor, often associated with sudden and hasty movements. From fresh-smelling gels to multi-use balms, discover the 18 best aftershaves according to these grooming experts. Cult favorite Le Labo is renowned for its signature scents, and its aftershave balm certainly continues that tradition with scents of bergamot, lavender, violet, and tonka bean. This herbal formula works well for sensitive skin because it is created with avocado, sunflower, and rosemary. Tends Fragrance-Free Liquid Skin Solution is ideal for those who struggle with ingrown hairs and razor burn itch. The product gently exfoliates the skin upon application, providing antibacterial benefits to any infected or injured areas. Microscopic and visual cuts can appear when shaving, and these wounds are susceptible to infection,” warns Bandholz. “Additionally, hair can be cut beneath the skin layer, leading to ingrown hairs.” It's a specific aftershave balm that's alcohol-free and great for soothing your skin, Bandholz says of OneBlades Aftershave, which contains a healthy blend of antioxidants and essential oils. The balm also comes in two scents, Barbershop and Lavender, depending on whether you prefer a more classic or floral scent. Brickells Aftershave is almost every barbershop's not-so-secret weapon. The balm has that signature woodsy, minty scent and is rich in coconut oil and hyaluronic acid for optimal soothing and hydrating benefits. For an aftershave that does double duty, check out American Crews Lotion which works as both a traditional aftershave product and a daily moisturizer. Users appreciate the dual-action formula of this lotion which works to restore the skin barrier following the harsh effects of shaving. Bandholz explains that Beardbrands Utility Oil gives skin a lightweight, non-greasy finish and can be applied at multiple points in your shaving routine. To use [this] as a pre-shave, after-shave and beard oil, he adds, saying this versatile product offers incredible value for money and smells amazing. Those looking for that ahhhhhh aftershave feeling should try Prorasos Refreshing Lotion which works more like a toner than a traditional cream lotion. The addition of witch hazel and menthol calms the skin and reduces redness. However, sensitive people should note that this aftershave contains alcohol. Scent and function come together in this all-star aftershave formulated with moisturizing and antibacterial properties of rosemary and horsetail root, respectively. This clean, defined formula leaves your skin feeling refreshed and smooth with bright citrus notes and hints of sandalwood, says Rietvald. Just a touch of Reuzel Wood & Spice Aftershave will tone your skin and leave you smelling positively intoxicating. Using an aftershave with soothing ingredients like aloe and oil extracts is key to leaving skin feeling nourished and fresh. This soothing aftershave from Clinique does just that and is particularly suitable for treating sensitive and eczema-prone skin. This multifunctional toner really does it all. Use this top item as a traditional aftershave or simply as a refreshing facial spray whenever your skin needs a boost. It contains vitamins A, C and E for additional skin benefits. This lightweight spray is a great choice for those looking for an alternative to traditional gels and balms. Supplys spray is formulated with aloe and witch hazel and has a natural aroma of sandalwood and cedar. This is a witch hazel-based, alcohol-free aftershave spray designed to promote healing. [post] shave, Bandholz adds. This alcohol-free balm from Herms is definitely worth a try. A little of this aftershave is definitely enough to see a reduction in irritation and razor burn. With over 3,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, this is a no-frills, cost-effective aftershave that's sure to give you that burst of freshness after a nice hot shave, thanks in large part to the inclusion of menthol and mint extracts. The addition of shea butter sets this LOccitane balm apart from your tried-and-true aftershave, making it a must-have for people with particularly dry or irritated skin after shaving. Users enjoy this rich balsam scent accented by cade wood essential oil. This fragrance- and alcohol-free gel is safe for sensitive skin and contains soothing ingredients like chamomile, aloe, and mint balm, which are proven to calm irritated and even sunburned skin. Those more inclined towards skin care will appreciate the Ahavas moisturizer. The clean beauty brand is known for its natural ingredients derived from the Dead Sea, and this aftershave is created with botanical antioxidants, ginger root, and ginseng. Men with heightened sensitivities love The Art of Shavings Unscented Balm. This two-in-one pick is infused with shea butter and jojoba oil that help skin recover after a shave while improving elasticity and an overall healthy complexion. Niveas Aftershave Balm has over 10,000 rave reviews on Amazon, which means it must be good. As well as being great value for money, the inclusion of vitamin E and chamomile in this balm sets it apart when it comes to treating sensitive skin.

