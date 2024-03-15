



S-Trend to dress Shannons SpeedSeries hosts Friday March 15, 2024

Greg Rust wearing the new S-Trend clothing ahead of AWC Race Tasmania.

Shannons SpeedSeries broadcast talent will receive a new look for the 2024 season with new apparel partner S-Trend on board.

Already involved in motorsport through its official apparel and merchandise partnership with Motorsport Australia, the industry-leading sportswear company will provide uniforms for Seven Network broadcast hosts.

Shannons SpeedSeries broadcast talent, made up of regulars Greg Rust, Richard Craill, Chris Stubbs and Matt Naulty, as well as new recruits Sarah Burt and Cameron van den Dungen, will be decked out in S-Trend gear for the season.

Douglas Tsoi, Managing Director of S-Trend (AU/UK), was eager to see the broadcast team showcase their product. “We have really enjoyed our collaboration with Motorsport Australia since signing with them four years ago, and we were looking forward to adding a new element to our partnership,” Tsoi said.

It will be great to see these six very talented and engaging people in their S-Trend gear on the Seven network.

Sunil Vohra, CEO of Motorsport Australia, was pleased that S-Trend was extending its support to the Shannons SpeedSeries.

“We already have a strong relationship with S-Trend, so it’s fantastic to extend the partnership to the Shannons SpeedSeries for the 2024 season,” said Vohra.

We are grateful to Douglas and the S-Trend team for their continued support of Motorsport Australia and look forward to working further with them this year.

I have no doubt that Shannons SpeedSeries talents will be exceptional at every lap in their new S-Trend clothing.

The Shannons SpeedSeries resumes this month with the AWC Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains from March 15-17.

