French Parliament votes to slow down fast fashion

The French Parliament on Thursday backed a series of measures making low-cost fast fashion, particularly from Chinese mass producers, less attractive to buyers.

This vote makes France the first country in the world “to legislate to limit the excesses of ultra fast fashion”, declared Christophe Bechu, Minister of Ecological Transition.

Key measures include banning advertising of the cheapest textiles and imposing an environmental tax on low-cost items.

The French clothing market has been flooded with cheap imported clothing, while several local brands have declared bankruptcy.

But the main arguments put forward by Horizons, President Emmanuel Macron's allied party behind the bill, were environmental.

“Textiles are the most polluting industry,” said Horizons MP Anne-Cécile Violland, saying the sector accounted for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions and was a major water polluter.

She cited Chinese company Shein and its “7,200 new clothes a day” as a prime example of intensive fashion production.

France will apply criteria such as volumes of clothing produced and turnover speed of new collections to determine what constitutes fast fashion, according to the law.

Once the law enters into force – which still requires a vote in the Senate – precise criteria will be published in a decree.

Fast fashion producers will be obliged to inform consumers about the environmental impact of their production.

A surcharge linked to the ecological footprint of fast fashion of five euros ($5.45) per item is planned from next year, and will rise to 10 euros by 2030. This increase cannot, however, not exceed 50% of the price of an item.

Violland said proceeds from the tax would be used to subsidize sustainable clothing producers, allowing them to be more competitive.

A measure to limit advertising for fast fashion was also approved, although conservative MP Antoine Vermorel-Marques noted that “a ban on advertising for textiles, in particular for fashion, sounds the death knell for the fashion”.

An initiative presented by left-wing and Green MPs to include in the new law minimum sanctions for producers who break the rules as well as import quotas and stricter labor criteria in the industry has been canceled.

High-end fashion is a cornerstone of the French economy thanks to major global luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, Dior and Cartier.

But the French low-end fashion segment has lost ground to European rivals Zara, H&M and, more recently, Chinese giants Shein and Temu.