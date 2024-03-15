Experts Tell Us What's Big in Fashion for Fall 2024: 4 Trends to Know

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The luxury list is a monthly column on all things luxury, bringing in the fashion industry's leading experts to explore everything from in-depth analyzes of craftsmanship to little-known details to consider when shopping for fine jewelry .

We've already taken a deep dive into the biggest trends in the Fall/Winter 2024 collections from a fashion editor's perspective, but we wanted to look at them in more detail. What exactly resonates with buyers? For which products are luxury sources already responding to requests? To take a closer look, we spoke with insiders at the center of the fashion world to take a closer look at the just-launched collections and find out how this will translate into major trends and key purchases. Powered by data on the pieces they'll invest in for the upcoming season, they have a unique perspective on where fashion is heading for fall and the best items that will land in stores and shoppers' wardrobes.

So where is fashion headed for fall 2024? Industry experts point to a renewed sense of elegance that will shine through across the board, the emergence of personality pieces with eye-catching accessories, a key outerwear form to own, color that will continue to dominate, and even more. Discover here the main trends for fall 2024 and the key purchases for the coming season.

Refined elegance

(Image credit: Carven/Launchmetrics)

“We're moving to a more refined silhouette for Fall/Winter 2024. It's a global movement happening with many ways to adopt. For the die-hard trend-obsessed fan, opt for black satin dresses with low necklines open tops, corsets, A-line skirts and chiffon fabrics. If you want to give a nod to the trend, embrace brooches, leather gloves, pillow box hats and hair accessories.

Elegance wasn't limited to evening wear. We saw a plethora of aristocratic styles with tweeds, plaid skirts and kilts, shearlings, boat shoes and preppy sweaters. We expect great things from Bally, which is approaching this trend in a modern way while incorporating the house's codes. Louise Trotter's second show for Carven was a beautiful interpretation of what elegance can mean for today's woman. » — Libby Page, Market Director, Net-a-Porter

Anna Quan Liana looped cotton-blend maxi skirt

Line Almond-toe leather pumps

Louis Vuitton PM bag around me

BOTTEGA VÉNETA Pleated wool midi skirt

Prada Modellerie satin mule

Personality pieces

(Image credit: Altuzarra/Launchmetrics)

“This season, designers put personality pieces front and center, with hats, brooches and gloves as three micro-categories that stood out as ones to watch. From standout embellished hats at The Row to structured pillbox styles at Altuzarra, bubble knit wool cuffs at Alaïa and oversized, gardening-reminiscent gloves in exotic leathers at Miu Miu, we predict these pieces will be the most in demand as they effortlessly refresh existing looks. . Finally, it's obvious that now is the time to spruce up everything from coats to knitwear to hats; sculptural brooches from Miu Miu, Tory Burch and Carven offered an opulent take on classic outerwear and skirts, while at Chanel we saw brooches attached to the front of wide-brimmed hats as a statement piece. Overall, designers have proven that it only takes a few specific accessories to create a powerful look. The demand will certainly lie in these delicate details. » — Erica Wright, founder, Sourcewhere

LINE Simon leather gloves

Tory Burch Pierced leather pumps

ALAÏA Gold-tone metal and leather belt

Cape coats

(Image credit: Chloé/Launchmetrics)

“A cape coat, like this one from Chloé.” — April Hennig, Director of Merchandising, Moda Operandi

Chloe Oversized cape coat in lacquered cotton

Bottega Veneta Soft wool twill cape with check lining

BOTTEGA VÉNETA Cape-effect cotton gabardine trench coat

MARCÉLA LONDON Oslo alpaca and wool scarf coat

Burgundy Suite

(Image credit: Loewe/Launchmetrics)

“While in previous seasons we've seen silhouettes emerge as a strong novelty, over the last two seasons, and especially this one, it's a color trend that shines across all brands and categories. We saw a huge amount of red last season. , and for this season, it translated into the burgundy/oxblood tone we've been seeing everywhere. Red is always key, but the shade of burgundy definitely seems the most important. We've seen it in ready-to-wear, shoes and Khaite's oxblood leather coat in New York to the Loewe burgundy bomber from look 43 (probably my favorite item of the season) in Paris. We've seen this shade present on almost every runway.

This is a very high transition from red. People want to look sharp, glamorous, rich and elevated and this color definitely delivers that look. Especially with prices rising, this is a rich, luxurious color to invest in. It seems more timeless than the bright pops of color we've seen in previous seasons. We already saw “girl core” or pops of pink last season, but this season it's a slightly darker, moodier, elevated, more subtle and elegant color trend. » — Katie Rowland, purchasing director, women's ready-to-wear, children's wear, jewelry and watches

Line Eva Two leather ballerinas

THE BERYL WORLD Luna mesh and leather-trimmed ballet flats

Bottega Veneta Draped leather dress