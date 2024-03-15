Maryland blasted by Wisconsin leaves Big Ten tournament in second round





MINNEAPOLIS Maryland's long-term aspiration to complete its run at the Big Ten men's basketball tournament championship evaporated resoundingly in an 87-56 loss to Wisconsin in the second round Thursday afternoon at the Target Center. Their most lopsided loss of the season not only extended the Terrapins' woes in the Big Ten Tournament, but also ensures they will miss the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons, based on the metrics considered by the selection committee when allocating general places. Giving up its most points this season, No. 12 seed Maryland (16-17) lost for the fourth time in five games and has yet to win a second game in the Big Ten Tournament since joining the conference in 2014. The top-ranked defense allowed the fifth-seeded Badgers (20-12) to make 16 of 25 three-pointers, including 10 of 13 in the first half. Wisconsin shot 51.7 percent from the field overall. In contrast, Maryland was 22 for 56 from the field (39.3 percent). The way we built the team was good, but as the year went on, I was really, really shocked at how much we struggled shooting the basketball, said l Maryland coach Kevin Willard. I just think our inability to make shots just led to [six] losses of three points or less, and it adds up, wears you out. The Terrapins trailed for almost 37 seconds in losing to the Badgers for the second time this season. Jahmir Young led the Terrapins with 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting. The fifth-year point guard and team leader (20.5 points per game) was among three Maryland players to score in double figures. Freshman guard DeShawn Harris-Smith (Paul VI) added 16 points, one shy of the season high, and junior forward Julian Reese finished with 10 points and five rebounds four days after missing his first game of the season due to ankle pain. . The Big Ten honoree missed Sunday's regular-season finale against Penn State, an 85-69 loss in State College, Pa., before playing nearly 28 minutes and scoring 12 points in the first-round victory on Wednesday night against Rutgers. “There were a lot of emotions, especially this one, knowing it was our last one,” said Young, who hugged each of his teammates as he left the field for the last time. Just the game was getting out of hand and we could see ourselves chickening out a little. Wisconsin was in full swing and their confidence only grew with each shot. Guard John Blackwell had 18 points for the Badgers, making a game-high four three-pointers, and forward Steven Crowl scored 17 points while sinking all three of his three-point attempts. Eight players made at least one three-pointer in what was by far Wisconsin's most efficient performance from behind the arc this season. The Badgers started the week shooting just 33.9 percent from three-point range, which ranked them 10th out of 14 Big Ten schools. “I see these guys every day, every drill, every practice, so I know we have good shooters,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. It’s a credit to the defenses who were able to do different things to us. But I also think that you go through ebbs and flows of the season, and when you hit a little dip or a valley, to not worry about it, don't beat yourself up about it mentally. We have to continue to play and play aggressively. Wisconsin, which will face No. 4 seed Northwestern in the quarterfinals Friday, made its first six three-point attempts, putting Maryland in an early hole. At halftime, the deficit was 47-26. Willard was able to rest his three main players, Young, Reese and Donta Scott, for the final minutes against the Scarlet Knights, but fatigue clearly set in early on Thursday, particularly when closing out three-pointers. . The Terrapins entered the game second in the Big Ten in three-point field goal defense (31.3), but were often caught off guard, allowing the Badgers to look deep without contest. Compounding the problem for Maryland was the absence of Jahari Long, a top reserve who injured his right leg in the win over Rutgers and had to be helped off the field by his teammates. Already limited in depth, Maryland finished with a 37-5 deficit in bench points. They made 10 threes in the first half, which is tough, said Young, who was selected first-team all-Big Ten earlier this week. They shot a very high percentage from three, and we couldn't get them off the line. They had us playing defense for most of the game, so hats off to them. They had a great match.

