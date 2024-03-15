Eva Mendes praises her man Ryan Gosling after Milan Fashion Week

Eva mendes is living her best life “La Dolce Evita” in Italy thanks in part to her longtime love, Ryan Goslingcaring for their daughters in the United States

Mendes, 50, showed off his fierce look at Milan Fashion Week via Instagram on Thursday, March 14, noting that this was “made possible” by a large number of professionals.

The actress credited Dolce Gabbana, her hairstylist, makeup and beauty team as well as her wardrobe stylist and content creator.

She teased that Gosling, 43, was also a major help in making her fashion escapade a reality. “And by my man for holding down the fort at home so I could live the Dolce Evita for a few days 🖤🤍,” Mendes added. The couple, who began dating after working together on the 2012 film The place Beyond the Pinesshare two daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

Mendes wore a sheer black polka dot dress, white tights, white wedge heels and a matching white belt as she strutted around what appeared to be her hotel room. She completed her ensemble with a black fascinator and a short veil that was tucked atop her half-up, half-down hairstyle.

“Ken at home giving Ken a shout out while his Latina Barbie works there 🔥👏❤,” one user wrote in the comments section, referencing Gosling's iconic role as Ken in the 2023s. barbie.

Mendes' quick trip to Milan, Italy came just days after she subtly supported Gosling while attending the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, March 10.

Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a plastic doll in Greta GerwigIt is barbie. While Gosling lost the category against Oppenheimer Robert Downey Jr.Gosling won fans' hearts with his performance of “I'm Just Ken.”

The actor kept the crowd on their feet from start to finish – and made his co-star Margot Robbie aka Barbie belly laughing from the first note.

Gosling even went into the audience and asked Robbie, 33, Gerwig, 40, and his co-star America Ferrera to help him sing a verse before asking a long-time friend for help Emma Pierre for a separate line.

Even though Mendes wasn't in the Oscars audience, she appeared to be supporting Gosling from backstage and backstage.

“Always by my man,” Mendes captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, standing next to Gosling's dressing room at the Oscars. Ferrera, 39, gave him props in the captions, writing: “You are the best. And it was also the most epic performance!!!! »

Mendes apparently agreed with Ferrera's assessment of Gosling's stage presence, sharing a second photo from the event.

“You took Ken to the Oscars, RG,” Mendes wrote in an Instagram snap, wearing her man's bedazzled pink “I'm Just Ken” suit coat and black cowboy hat. “Now go home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋.”

Although Mendes wasn't seated next to Gosling at the awards ceremony, her brother, Carlo Mendeztold exclusively Us every week that the couple is completely synchronized.

“They just have a great understanding,” Mendez, 46, said of the couple while attending the 24th annual Academy Awards and Children Uniting Nation viewing dinner in Beverly Hills on Sunday. “It’s communication.”

Mendez added that Gosling and Mendes are “soulmates” who “always” put their “family” first.