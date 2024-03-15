Fashion
Eva Mendes praises her man Ryan Gosling after Milan Fashion Week
Eva mendes is living her best life “La Dolce Evita” in Italy thanks in part to her longtime love, Ryan Goslingcaring for their daughters in the United States
Mendes, 50, showed off his fierce look at Milan Fashion Week via Instagram on Thursday, March 14, noting that this was “made possible” by a large number of professionals.
The actress credited Dolce Gabbana, her hairstylist, makeup and beauty team as well as her wardrobe stylist and content creator.
She teased that Gosling, 43, was also a major help in making her fashion escapade a reality. “And by my man for holding down the fort at home so I could live the Dolce Evita for a few days 🖤🤍,” Mendes added. The couple, who began dating after working together on the 2012 film The place Beyond the Pinesshare two daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.
Mendes wore a sheer black polka dot dress, white tights, white wedge heels and a matching white belt as she strutted around what appeared to be her hotel room. She completed her ensemble with a black fascinator and a short veil that was tucked atop her half-up, half-down hairstyle.
“Ken at home giving Ken a shout out while his Latina Barbie works there 🔥👏❤,” one user wrote in the comments section, referencing Gosling's iconic role as Ken in the 2023s. barbie.
Mendes' quick trip to Milan, Italy came just days after she subtly supported Gosling while attending the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, March 10.
Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a plastic doll in Greta GerwigIt is barbie. While Gosling lost the category against Oppenheimer Robert Downey Jr.Gosling won fans' hearts with his performance of “I'm Just Ken.”
The actor kept the crowd on their feet from start to finish – and made his co-star Margot Robbie aka Barbie belly laughing from the first note.
Gosling even went into the audience and asked Robbie, 33, Gerwig, 40, and his co-star America Ferrera to help him sing a verse before asking a long-time friend for help Emma Pierre for a separate line.
Even though Mendes wasn't in the Oscars audience, she appeared to be supporting Gosling from backstage and backstage.
“Always by my man,” Mendes captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, standing next to Gosling's dressing room at the Oscars. Ferrera, 39, gave him props in the captions, writing: “You are the best. And it was also the most epic performance!!!! »
Mendes apparently agreed with Ferrera's assessment of Gosling's stage presence, sharing a second photo from the event.
“You took Ken to the Oscars, RG,” Mendes wrote in an Instagram snap, wearing her man's bedazzled pink “I'm Just Ken” suit coat and black cowboy hat. “Now go home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋.”
Although Mendes wasn't seated next to Gosling at the awards ceremony, her brother, Carlo Mendeztold exclusively Us every week that the couple is completely synchronized.
“They just have a great understanding,” Mendez, 46, said of the couple while attending the 24th annual Academy Awards and Children Uniting Nation viewing dinner in Beverly Hills on Sunday. “It’s communication.”
Mendez added that Gosling and Mendes are “soulmates” who “always” put their “family” first.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/eva-mendes-praises-her-man-ryan-gosling-after-milan-fashion-week/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Eva Mendes praises her man Ryan Gosling after Milan Fashion Week
- Busy Hollywood intersection’s 8-second green light infuriates drivers – NBC Los Angeles
- IKEA welcomes EU artificial intelligence law — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Inspection of the yarn market in Tanjungbalai town, North Sumatra province Thursday, March 14, 2024
- WR Marquise Brown lands in KC on one-year deal – Chiefs Digest
- Water polo opens MAAC Play at VMI
- Charles Barkley reacts to Aaron Rodgers' Sandy Hook shooting claims
- Tirzepatide weight loss is consistent regardless of BMI
- Marquise “Hollywood” Brown signs one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs
- Dynamics of Maldives debt to China
- Giorgia Meloni's plan to lead Europe and befriend Donald Trump – POLITICO
- Islanders Gameday News: Striving for recovery in Buffalo