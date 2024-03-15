Superfast fashion is a worrying trend that is undermining efforts to make the entire industry more sustainable

Since the 1990s, fast fashion made it possible for ordinary people to buy the latest trends from the catwalk. But the considerable volume of clothing made, sold and soon thrown away is contributing to a global sustainability crisis.

Today, when the fashion industry should wake up and get out of this vicious circle, it is moving in the opposite direction. Were in a downward spiral, from fast fashion has ultra-fast mode. The quantity of natural resources consumed and waste produced snowballed.

Superfast fashion is marked by even faster production cycles, trends that will make you go unnoticed and poor work practices. Brands like Shein, Boohoo and Cider are freeing themselves from the concept of seasonal collections. Instead, they are produce clothes at breakneck speed and self-generation microtrends like balletcore, Barbiecore and even mermaidcore. At the same time there is transparency or limited liability around clothing supply chains.

THE overproduction and consumption of clothing cannot continue. Without change, the industry will represent 26% of the global carbon budget to limit global warming to 2°C by 2050. The fashion industry must take responsibility for its actions. Policy makers also have an important role to play in enabling the necessary transition towards a more responsible and circular fashion economy. And let's not forget the power of consumers.





Cheap clothes at what price?

It was once thought that the pandemic would trigger a transition towards a more sustainable fashion industry. Unfortunately, in reality, the industry is getting worse instead of better.

Most fast-fashion brands emerged in the late 2010s, following the best-known, Shein, founded in 2008. These online, direct-to-consumer brands exploded in popularity during lockdowns, with Shein holding the title of ultra-fast fashion brand. most popular brand in the world in 2020.

Established brands such as Gap present 12,000 new products per year and H&M 25,000. But Shein leaves them out, listing 1.3 million items in the same time frame. How is it possible?

The super-fast mannequin feeds on data And addictive social media marketing to create insatiable consumer demand.

But Shein's incredibly low prices (its website offers thousands of items for less than AU$5) come at a human cost. The company's 2021 sustainability and social impact report (later removed from the site) was found only 2% of its factories and warehouses met its own worker safety standardsthe remainder requiring corrective action.

The brand has also done away with in-house designers. Instead, it works with independent suppliers who can design and make a garment in two weeks.

The result is an incredibly profitable business model. Shein filed for an IPO last year to value the brand at $136 billion, up from $2.5 billion in 2018.

Moving from fast fashion to ultra-fast fashion has serious environmental and social consequences. This includes even more abusive labor practices. Shein garment workers would work 75 hour weeks and warehouses operate 24/7.

Ignoring this change isn't just a fashion faux pas. This would jeopardize national efforts towards a more sustainable fashion industry.





A smooth transition to sustainability

The Fashion Council of Australia is conducting a national product management program called Seamless which promises to transform the fashion industry by 2030.

The idea is to bring fashion into the circular economy. Ultimately this means zero waste, but in the meantime, raw materials would be kept in the supply chain for as long as possible through design and waste minimization.

Members will contribute a levy of four cents for every garment they produce or import.

These funds are used for clothing drives, research, recycling projects and education campaigns.

BIG W, David Jones, Lorna Jane, Rip Curl, RM Williams, THE ICONIC, Susan Group And Cotton on are Transparent Foundation Members. Each one has contributed A$100,000 to the development of the project.

As one of the first in the world Collective industry-led product management initiatives for apparel textiles, Seamless presents a unique opportunity to drive change towards a more sustainable and circular fashion industry.

But there is a risk for ultra-fast fashion brands can act as freeriders in Seamless, benefiting from investments and initiatives without making significant contributions. Shein and others will continue to release more and more products to the market, which will need to be taken care of at the end of their short lifespan. But if they do not commit to the project, they will not be the ones to pay the price.

The government-funded consortium is also to recognize ultra-fast fashion to address the industry's challenges around environmental and social sustainability. For now, we only talk about fast fashion and ignore the rise of ultra-fast fashion. Their overall analysis, for example, includes a discussion of fast fashion and no mention of superfast fashion.

This also indicates a lack of data more generally in the industry, but in the case of Seamless it could have a big impact if this growing market segment is ignored.

It is estimated that Shein and Temu will earn a combined revenue of $2 billion in 2024with clients from all walks of life.





Critical repression

Some brands are actively engaged and working towards a more sustainable future. But others, like Temu, learn from Shein and I try to imitate their economic model.

The transition to a more sustainable and responsible fashion industry requires a better understanding of super-fast fashion, urgent systemic changes and collective efforts.

THE Institute for a Sustainable Future, where I work, is a founding member of an international academic research network aimed at addressing the complexities of ultra-fast fashion. This includes how fast fashion affects the livelihoods of garment workers, how it fuels textile waste, and highlights the struggle of industries to adopt circular economy principles. We are also exploring how to reshape consumer behavior, moving away from races powered by social networks towards more sustainable consumption, particularly among Generation Z consumers.

Last month, Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek announced a potential interventionperhaps introducing minimum environmental standards or a clothing tax by July.

The clock is turning. It's time to lay the foundations for a more sustainable and fairer fashion industry. Australia has a rich history of fashion and is home to many major local brands, many of which have gone global. These brands show us what's possible when good design, sustainability and innovation drive an industry.

Ultimately, our collective choices wield immense power. By understanding the consequences of our fashion habits and advocating for change, we can all be catalysts for a more sustainable and fairer fashion industry.