The month of elections in Russia and central Moscow is very lively, but with everything related to fashion. You would have to look for any political message and even if you do, you won't find any in the city center or on the podiums.

We all know what's going to happen is the answer every time I ask anyone in town about the lack of election activity. Coming from Pakistan, where we concluded our own predictable and unpredictable elections last month, the answer hardly gives me pause. Locals themselves may not be very talkative about the Russian elections, which will take place March 15-17, but the act of voting itself, given that 2024 is the year election yearis something that, at one point or another, makes its way into discussions among delegates from around the world gathered for Moscow Fashion Week in the first week of March.

Designers, artists and journalists from India, Mexico, China, Nigeria, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia and other countries converged in front of the Kremlin to the Manege, the main exhibition hall in central Moscow, through the luxurious Four Seasons which is modeled on the iconic Moskva hotel from the 1930s.

With politics out of sight, my agenda for about 80 hours in Moscow included a gala, fashion shows, presentations, fine dining, and immersion in the incredible architecture around Red Square.

Day 1: Fashion

Moscow Fashion Week had a clear goal: to promote local brands and aesthetics. And at the gala dinner, designers and their muses as well as Russian socialites were on the red carpet in all their sartorial splendor. The idea is to have each designer with their muse at the event, because who better to represent their vision, said the muse, who is also a social media personality, for the Russian brand. A lie sitting next to me.

The red carpet featured everything from the usual suspects like tailored suits and fairytale-inspired dresses to nonconforming accents like sequined sneakers and puffed sleeves. True to the fashion week image, attendees talked less, kissed more and selfies took priority over the delicious four-course meal.

In all honesty, the event wasn't meant for conversations; under disco lights, a symphonic group called Mad Mozart with its interpretations of big hits like Bella Ciao and Shape of You got all the dancers on their feet while the rest, like me, sang between two mouthfuls of a good burrata and a finer risotto.

Day 2 & 3: Fashion

More than 120 designers gathered for a confluence of global talent and emerging markets, among which the stars of the week were Russian brands. According to the Russian Fashion Council, local brands have seen 10 to 15 percent growth in the local fashion scene.

One of the factors contributing to this growth is the fact that many international brands have removed from the country because of the war in Ukraine. Luxury brands like Dior and Burberry have turned on the lights in their stores in GUM, Russia's largest shopping center and close to the Kremlin, but inside the shelves are empty. Some brands, many of which employ local staff, have been careful not to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin or characterize it as war in their public statements. That's why a sign outside the stores simply says: The store is closed due to technical difficulties.

The other reason for the growing popularity of local brands is Russian talent, which was proudly displayed on the catwalks. While the jury selected a variety of brands from across the country, the Moscow brands' collections stood out for their clean silhouettes, ease of wearability and striking use of scarlet.

Notable mentions include Lesel, whose oversized knits and jackets, some plain, others with floral prints, could be chic-casual wardrobe staples. The color palette was gray, black and denim blue, with some touches of red.

Vassa&Co was another Moscow-based brand that offered all-red ensembles amid an otherwise monochrome collection. Anyone who is serious, literally and figuratively, would want some of his power suits and tailored coats.

Red was also part of the Surovayas collection, but it was the grunge version of the otherwise demure tweed that set it apart. Think Chanel meets early 2000s Avril Lavigne, add some sharp vests and everything not to love.

Away from the catwalk, media were taken to the showroom of established designer Alena Akhmadullina, whose work is built around Slavic imagery and features fur coats, priced as luxurious as $35,574. Akhmadullina, who has previously been covered by the likes of Vogue And She before political disruption, identifies as a Russian designer by heart and soul and views her pieces as wearable works of art.

One has to wonder, looking at the superior quality of the brand's work, how and if these artists can push their designs beyond boundaries when fashion is so clearly in the realm of political and military warfare.

Day 4: Food and theater

What would a fashion week be without tasting the best dishes in the city? While it was still snowing in March in Moscow, the restaurants were full, warm and overflowing with fresh produce. Conversations over hot coffee and simply prepared meals, to let the ingredients shine, ranged from the country's fashion industries, Russian offerings at the event, cold weather in Moscow and, of course, the elections. It's the year of trolls, said a Mexican-American filmmaker who was showcasing his work at the event.

For Karina Diaz Vargas, president and CEO of Costa Rica Fashion Week, the goal and the future was sustainability. Awareness of eco-friendly fashion is what's important, Vargas said with a laugh as we discussed political awareness through campaigning.

As for food, one of the highlights I'll mention by name is the Conservatory Restaurant & Bar for the fanciest version of a Russian Medovik honey cake I've ever had, with cream sour, berries and peach sorbet, and a breathtaking view of the city. from its terrace.

From the terrace you can also see the grand Bolshoi Theater, which is notable for its neoclassical architecture and its history of opera and ballet.

Gilded plasterwork, crystal chandeliers, the use of velvet and jacquard fabrics and tapestries, elaborate furniture, and a ceiling depicting the muses of Apollo are just some of the features that qualify it as an example of the glory of Imperial Russia.

However, I chose to highlight this building among all the city's other architectural marvels for two reasons: it's fashionable by nature, and it's infused with red.

In Russia, red is more than just a color; until the 20th century, the Russian word for red Magnificent was once synonymous with something beautiful, good or honorable. Today, beautiful is the modern Russian word for beautiful. It later came to represent communism and in Soviet mythology, red was seen as the color of blood shed by the working class in their fight against capitalism. In 2021, Russians began to post pictures of themselves on social media, wearing red clothing in support of Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei A Navalny who died in prison last month.

In fashion, it represents boldness, positivity and confidence. At the Bolshoi Theater, it exudes opulence. The color and its symbolism combine beauty and tragedy, and whether it is used as a style statement or a political statement, it cannot really be excluded from Russian culture.

Day 5: Say goodbye!

Alongside Russian brands, Moscow Fashion Week also fostered global connections by bringing communities together. We want people who might not have met otherwise to get to know each other, network and build relationships for future collaborations, said Elena, head of communications at the Russian Fashion Council. It's fashion, not politics.

She and I were speaking at a private dinner hosted by the council for journalists and editors from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South America and other parts of the world, representing emerging markets through their own clothing and accessories. For me, one of the best feelings while traveling is being complimented on something made in Pakistan, and during fashion week, it made me beam with pride. The only thing that could have improved it, and that I hope to see in the future, is the inclusion of Pakistani brands on the fashion show calendar and in the showrooms.

While air kisses on day one turned into hugs on day five as we said goodbye, promises to see fashion from each other's countries were made in abundance. We can hope that politics will stay out of the way so that we can honor our commitments.