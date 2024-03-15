Connect with us

The month of elections in Russia and central Moscow is very lively, but with everything related to fashion. You would have to look for any political message and even if you do, you won't find any in the city center or on the podiums.

We all know what's going to happen is the answer every time I ask anyone in town about the lack of election activity. Coming from Pakistan, where we concluded our own predictable and unpredictable elections last month, the answer hardly gives me pause. Locals themselves may not be very talkative about the Russian elections, which will take place March 15-17, but the act of voting itself, given that 2024 is the year election yearis something that, at one point or another, makes its way into discussions among delegates from around the world gathered for Moscow Fashion Week in the first week of March.

Designers, artists and journalists from India, Mexico, China, Nigeria, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia and other countries converged in front of the Kremlin to the Manege, the main exhibition hall in central Moscow, through the luxurious Four Seasons which is modeled on the iconic Moskva hotel from the 1930s.

With politics out of sight, my agenda for about 80 hours in Moscow included a gala, fashion shows, presentations, fine dining, and immersion in the incredible architecture around Red Square.

The red carpet featured everything from the usual suspects like tailored suits and fairytale-inspired dresses to nonconforming accents like sequined sneakers and puffed sleeves. True to the fashion week image, attendees talked less, kissed more and selfies took priority over the delicious four-course meal.

In all honesty, the event wasn't meant for conversations; under disco lights, a symphonic group called Mad Mozart with its interpretations of big hits like Bella Ciao and Shape of You got all the dancers on their feet while the rest, like me, sang between two mouthfuls of a good burrata and a finer risotto.

Luxury brands like Dior and Burberry have turned on the lights in their stores in GUM, Russia's largest shopping center and close to the Kremlin, but inside the shelves are empty. Some brands, many of which employ local staff, have been careful not to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin or characterize it as war in their public statements. That's why a sign outside the stores simply says: The store is closed due to technical difficulties.

The other reason for the growing popularity of local brands is Russian talent, which was proudly displayed on the catwalks. While the jury selected a variety of brands from across the country, the Moscow brands' collections stood out for their clean silhouettes, ease of wearability and striking use of scarlet.

Notable mentions include Lesel, whose oversized knits and jackets, some plain, others with floral prints, could be chic-casual wardrobe staples. The color palette was gray, black and denim blue, with some touches of red.

Vassa&Co was another Moscow-based brand that offered all-red ensembles amid an otherwise monochrome collection. Anyone who is serious, literally and figuratively, would want some of his power suits and tailored coats.

Red was also part of the Surovayas collection, but it was the grunge version of the otherwise demure tweed that set it apart. Think Chanel meets early 2000s Avril Lavigne, add some sharp vests and everything not to love.

Away from the catwalk, media were taken to the showroom of established designer Alena Akhmadullina, whose work is built around Slavic imagery and features fur coats, priced as luxurious as $35,574. Akhmadullina, who has previously been covered by the likes of Vogue And She before political disruption, identifies as a Russian designer by heart and soul and views her pieces as wearable works of art.

One has to wonder, looking at the superior quality of the brand's work, how and if these artists can push their designs beyond boundaries when fashion is so clearly in the realm of political and military warfare.

In fashion, it represents boldness, positivity and confidence. At the Bolshoi Theater, it exudes opulence. The color and its symbolism combine beauty and tragedy, and whether it is used as a style statement or a political statement, it cannot really be excluded from Russian culture.

In fashion, it represents boldness, positivity and confidence. At the Bolshoi Theater, it exudes opulence. The color and its symbolism combine beauty and tragedy, and whether it is used as a style statement or a political statement, it cannot really be excluded from Russian culture.

