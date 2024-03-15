Fashion Dreamer releases its fourth major content update on Switch





To subscribe to Nintendo Life on Youtube 761k Update [Fri 15th Mar, 2024 01:00 GMT]: Nintendo has now released an English trailer highlighting this new “Wonderland Fair Update” for Fashion Dreamer. Once again, this is the fourth major update for the game (Version 1.4.0) and contains new specialty items, 64 new designs as well as over 1,900 new photo stamps and brand logos! Here's another look at what you can expect from this latest free update: “This fourth update brings the Wonderland Fair, a new limited-time Fair filled with whimsical clothing that's sure to suit any wardrobe. The Wonderland Fair features 20 specialty items, including consumable models, showroom furniture, and photo options! As well as useful items like Creative Keys, this update will help players pursue their fairytale fashion dreams! In addition to 64 new models , makeup and hairstyles Fashion Dreamer, more than 1,900 new photo stamps and brand logos are included in this update! The Fashion Dreamer's Wonderland Fair is full of whimsical clothing and fairytale fashion. #NintendoSwitch! This update includes: 1,900 photo and brand logo stamps

64 new models, makeup and hairstyles pic.twitter.com/ifEjfVvoxb – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 14, 2024 Original [Thu 14th Mar, 2024 01:25 GMT]:

Fashion Dreamer has received several updates since arriving on Switch last November, and the latest one released this week. This is the fourth major (and free) content update, adding Wonderland Fair. Although details have not yet been shared locally, Perfectly-Nintendo has released a translation of the patch notes. Here's what you can expect from this latest update, along with a trailer. We'll update this story when the English trailer and any other details emerge. 314 Version 1.4.0 https://t.co/snpzSxMDHr# #FashionDreamer pic.twitter.com/HBTgQYNu2H – Fashion Dreamer (@fshndrmr_jp) March 13, 2024 Fashion Dreamer Ver. 1.4.0 Release date: March 13, 2024 (North America) / March 14, 2024 (Europe, Japan)

Patch Notes: New features and content 4th Limited Time Fair: Wonderland Fair 6 models 1 hairstyle 1 eyeliner 1 pose 1 photo of decoration 6 photo frames 4 exhibition items

Adds 13 new models 12 models are available via gacha.

Changes and Improvements Adds a Go Back One Step function when changing outfits. To make it easier for players to try on different outfits, a Go Back One Step function has been added, allowing users to return to the previous step by pressing the B button when collecting clothes (Note : you cannot go back any further). more than one step)

Adds new Gacha items + adjusted drop rates New gacha elements have been added with a total of 12 new designs. Please note that each cocoon offers a different selection of designs. The drop rate has been adjusted to make it easier for players to obtain items of various rarities. For example, it is now easier to obtain items of rarity 3 and higher.

Adds new brand templates and makes some adjustments to them. 1,822 brand designs have been added (116 illustrations, 220 frames, 536 backgrounds and 950 cutouts) so that players can more freely express their own style. The order in which designs are displayed and the variation of marks created when selecting Leave It to Us have been increased accordingly.

Adds new photo stickers. So that players can enjoy the Photo Egg even more, 162 photo stickers (88 illustrations, 4 silhouettes, 39 stickers, 30 prints and 1 doodle) have been added. More will be added in the future.

Adds new skin tones and makeup options and makes adjustments to them. More pieces and colors have been added, allowing you to create your ideal Muse. Hair: 8 new colors Eyebrows: 1 new color Eyelashes: 1 new color Beard: 1 new color Lipstick: 5 new colors Makeup: 2 new types Note that this changes the numbering and orders or parts and colors.

Adds Ruby characters to some Japanese text Ruby characters have been added to allow younger players to enjoy the game.

Bug Fix: Glade Golden Yellow lipstick color Fixes an issue that caused the color of Glade Golden Yellow lipstick to be the same as Golden Yellow. Muses currently using Glade Golden Yellow Lipstick will have their lipstick color changed due to this update. If you want to keep the original color, please select Golden Yellow.

Known issues Items that cannot currently be crafted can be obtained as Eve items. This is not a bug and no fixes will be implemented as part of this update. If you have acquired one of these items, you can use it normally without any problem. Items in question: Colorful Monster T-shirt A, Colorful Monster Skirt A, Rainbow Chunky Sole Shoes A

Are you going to check out this new update for Fashion Dreamer? Let us know in the comments.

