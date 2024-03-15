Fashion
Richmond Wildlife Staff Wear Fox Mask to Feed Orphaned Kit: Watch
Staff at a Virginia wildlife rescue center dress up as mother foxes to feed and rehabilitate an orphaned kitten who ended up at the center just hours after birth.
Video footage shared by the Richmond Wildlife Center shows a staff member wearing a red fox helmet as he feeds a small kit with a feeding syringe while she sits on a large stuffed fox meant to imitate her mother. A smaller stuffed animal was also placed in his enclosure and the kitten was seen snuggling next to it.
Masks used to prevent animals from getting used to humans
Wildlife center founder and executive director Melissa Stanley, speaking to USA TODAY on Wednesday, said the tactic is deployed to ensure the animals do not become accustomed to humans, as the long-term goal is to reintroduce them into the wild when they are strong enough to support themselves.
“Often with baby birds, especially birds of prey like hawks, owls and eagles, we wear masks to cover our faces,” Stanley said. “This way the birds don't imprint on humans. We want them to be afraid of people, whether it's birds or that fox, we want all our wild animals to be afraid of people .And so, making It is very important to ensure that they do not associate the positive reinforcement of being fed with a human being.One way to do this is to obscure our face.
Stanley said the practice of masking humans is common at wildlife centers, although not all would do so with masks and “might just wear baggier clothing or wear hoods.”
The founder added that in China, keepers who raise pandas dress up in a full panda costume to prevent little ones from getting used to human interaction.
“It is important to ensure that orphans raised in captivity do not imprint or become accustomed to humans,” the center said in its Facebook post. “To prevent this, we minimize human noise, create visual barriers, reduce handling, reduce multiple transfers between different facilities, and wear species-specific masks.”
Stanley said they were able to get the fox mask from Amazon and it wasn't necessary for it to mimic the species exactly, since the kit hadn't fully opened his eyes yet. This means his vision is still blurry.
“I just want her to see the silhouette of a fox,” Stanley said.
Sole survivor
The newborn fox was just a few hours old when she was brought to the Richmond Wildlife Center on Feb. 29, Stanley said, with her umbilical stump still attached to her. Stanley said the kitten was first discovered in a Richmond alley by a man walking his dog, who took it to a local humane society thinking it was a kitten. When the humane society staff realized it was a fox and not a kitten, they quickly brought her to the Richmond Wildlife Center for rehabilitation.
Stanley said efforts were made to reunite the kitten with its mother, with center staff able to locate the den where the kitten may have been born. However, a security superintendent at the property, where the den was located, told Stanley that the foxes were “potentially trapped” by a wildlife removal company. Stanley suspects the kit fell from the back of the trapper's truck or trap, given where she was found in the alley.
“And so, she was the only survivor,” Stanley said.
New friends
The orphaned fox cub is growing at a steady rate and will be transferred to another animal center in Virginia over the next weekend, where she will be introduced to four other fox cubs, who are approximately the same age as her.
“It’s really important that we get them together as soon as possible so she knows she’s a fox,” Stanley said.
Red foxes are not uncommon in Virginia and are often found in forests, grasslands, farms and urban areas, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. The species is “the largest of the true foxes” and can be found throughout the northern hemisphere in Asia, North Africa, Europe and North America.
The Richmond Wildlife Center is a non-profit organization that provides care for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife as well as exotic wildlife found in the wild.
Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.
