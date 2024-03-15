Part two perfects futuristic fashion

If you followed the world press tour of Dune: second part, you know there was a serious fad going on. Zendaya in a Thierry Mugler archive robot costume? Anya Taylor-Joy in a translucent hooded Dior veil? Timothe Chalamet in shimmering Haider Ackermann pants, head-to-toe Prada leather or a Givenchy suit with a custom chrome bib? Fashion was fashionable to say the least.

The same could be said of the epic space opera sequel itself, currently in theaters, which is a master class in costume design. Jacqueline West returned for Second part (this time, without the help of a co-designer), and brings back what she calls the film's modern and medieval blend. West, who holds a double degree from Berkeley in art history, described becoming a sort of Italian scholar in her research for Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster, drawing references from Dantes. Hell be dismantled and recreated in 10,000 years. Luckily for us, Second part further deepens the Dune universe that Part one and the costumes only get richer as we go along.

We caught up with West to get a closer look at how she takes us on the costume ride and how to dress some of Hollywood's most fashion-forward actors today.

How was the work on Dune: part two different from Part one?

The difference is that the story really evolves and therefore changes the wardrobe. In Second part Entering the world of Emperors, we have new characters like Princess Irulan, played by Florence Pugh, and Lady Fenring, played by La Seydoux. There are lots of new characters and the worlds are expanded.

The big change this time is that you worked solo, whereas for Part one you had a co-designer.

I didn't bring in a co-designer for this one because I thought Part one would be so huge that there would have to be two of us. But for this one, I designed more or less alone, but with a fabulous team. My dyer came back, my gunsmith came back, my specialist costume designers came back and all my milliners. I had new Hungarian seamstresses and cutters [because we shot in Budapest]but almost everyone Part one I wanted to come back, which was a good thing.

For many films, designers can source all or part of their costumes through shopping, vintage, brand collaborations, etc. But for something like this, I imagine you have to build the whole thing yourself. How many things did you have to create for this film?

I think we made about 4,000 garments. We make masks, we make all kinds of jewelry, we hand dye and paint all the fabrics, and we even had to rebuild the stills because they suffered so much Part one. But we bought a lot of parts. Buyers in Istanbul and Morocco sent us objects that we took apart and recreated 10,000 years in the future.

The last time we spoke, you mentioned DuneThis is a mod-eval costume inspired by medieval costume, but reimagined for 10,000 years in the future. I guess that's still your thesis for Second part. Where does this come from?

Well, I have two degrees in art history from Berkeley, which is where I first read Dante. And with the expansions of the world of the antagonists of Geidi Prime, for example, I sought to The Divine Comedy, and I treated it like I was going through the layers of hell. And Arrakis is like a kind of purgatory. I was totally immersed in medieval art, it's the future, but it's happening again. I also relied on ancient paintings, particularly paintings by Arabs from Morocco and North Africa. My references for this film were quite old. The Fremen, for example, are true survivors in the desert, so I looked to ancient Islam. They have not adopted the Islamic faith, but we see them dressed as a mixture of different religions.

How did Timothe Chalamets' costumes change for Second part?

The main difference with Part one is that we see him wearing a lot more coats. Although he still wears his immobility for much of the film, there are different versions of how he is masked. In this film, he attacks the religion and philosophy of the Fremen, so I wanted to give him this quality of wise man and monk. I wanted to give him this ascetic look like something straight out of Dante. I mean, I couldn't let him wear Haider Ackermann, could I?

The cast of this movie is so amazing, but I'm very excited to see a lot more of Zendaya than what we saw in Part one. How does it feel to dress her up?

She looks stunning in whatever you put her in. I kept her wardrobe very simple and sheer, so you can see her shape when backlit. This choice was to soften her and take her out of the diving suits. She wears very simple clothes, and Denis and I talked about it a lot. It's this idea that when you live in a seat, you wear a lot of pajamas but you could still have thrown on your onesie in a flash.

The other fashion darling we see in this film is Anya Taylor-Joy.

I've never met her! This costume was made on the fly.

You've never met her! So you just prepare a few things and hope that it will eventually work?

It worked, which was amazing. I had some notes about her and the character, and I had read the novel, so I found something that I thought would fit this world both as a princess but also as a daughter. 'a Bene Gesserit.

Has it often happened to you in your career to create a costume without meeting the actor?

Maybe twice!

Are the suits comfortable?

Yes, I think so! Only one actor complained about his armor and I won't say who! But no one complained about their immortals. Some actors emphasized that they had really worked. Even though the suits themselves don't feature a drinking water filtration system, as is suggested in the story, people have said they never get too hot in them. We used absorbent fabrics inside, and there are breathing zones between the different pieces of the suit, so with the wind in the desert, the actors' sweat would evaporate and cool them down.

Was there anything your actors tried to steal on set?

We bought them very expensive underwear, which we had to replace all the time because people wore them home by accident! It's a natural thing to just put your jacket on over your undershirt that you wear all day. I didn't use silk because I thought they would be too hot in the desert, so most of the time we ended up using Under Armor, because it wicks away moisture.

These performance base layers can get expensive once you start multiplying them by a certain number of soldiers, shooting over a certain number of days!

This was not a low budget film!

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.