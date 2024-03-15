French lawmakers approve bill penalizing fast fashion









Reuters

—

The lower house of the French parliament on Thursday approved a Invoice calling for sanctions on ultra-fast fashion products, sold by companies like China's Shein, aimed at helping to offset their environmental impact. The bill provides for a gradual increase in penalties of up to 10 euros ($11) per individual item of clothing by 2030, as well as a ban on advertising such products. All voting lawmakers unanimously approved the bill, which will go to the Senate before it can become law. The popularity of fashion retailers Shein and Temu, which increase orders based on demand through ultra-flexible supply chains, has shaken up the retail industry, while established players like Zara and H&M continue to rely heavily on forecasting buyer preferences. This evolution of the clothing sector towards ephemeral fashion, combining increased volumes and low prices, influences consumers' purchasing habits by creating purchasing impulses and a constant need for renewal, which is not without environmental, social and economic consequences, specifies the bill.

” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/200831211748-sustainable-fashion.jpg?q=x_0 ,y_0,h_1080,w_1919,c_fill/h_540,w_960” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/200831211748-sustainable-fashion .jpg?q=x_0,y_0,h_1080,w_1919,c_fill/h_540,w_960″ } }” data-vr-video=”false” data-show-html=”“data-byline-html=” – Source: CNN” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/200831211748-sustainable-fashion.jpg?q=x_0 ,y_0,h_1080,w_1919,c_fill/h_540,w_960” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/200831211748-sustainable-fashion .jpg?q=x_0,y_0,h_1080,w_1919,c_fill/h_540,w_960″ } }” data-vr-video=”false” data-show-html=”“data-byline-html=” ” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2020-08-31T20:19:53Z” data-video-section=”style” data-canonical -url=”https://www.cnn.com/videos/fashion/2020/08/31/five-ways-to-change-your-fashion-habits-project-planet-sept-lon-orig.cnn” data-branding-key=”impact-your-world-nologo” data-video-slug=”five-ways-to-change-your-fashion-habits-project-planet-sept-lon-orig” data-first- publi-slug=”five-ways-to-change-your-fashion-habits-project-planet-sept-lon-orig” data-video-tags=”arts and entertainment, fashion design” data-details= “”> Related Video: 5 Ways to Change Your Fashion Habits to Help the Planet Shein said in a statement to Reuters that the clothing it produces meets existing demand, allowing its unsold rate to remain consistently in the single digits, while traditional players can have up to 40%. waste. He adds that the only impact of the bill would be to degrade the purchasing power of French consumers, at a time when they are already feeling the impact of the cost of living crisis. In a writing on X, the French Minister of the Environment, Christophe Bchu, describe the bill as a big step forward, adding: A big step has been taken to reduce the environmental footprint of the textile sector. The bill comes as France's environment ministry said it would propose a European Union ban on exports of used clothingwith the aim of combating the worsening problem of textile waste. Last year, the country launched a repair program to encourage people to repair their old clothes and shoes rather than throwing them away. The French government has pledged 154 million euros ($168 million) to the initiative, which reimburses buyers up to 25 euros ($27.20) for each repaired garment. The Refashion association, responsible for managing this project, affirms that 3.3 billion items of clothing, household linen and shoes were placed on the French market in 2022. The Ministry of Ecology then declared that the French threw away 700,000 tons. of clothing, two thirds of which end up in landfills each year. Among the most polluting industries in the world, fashion accounts for between 3 and 5% of global carbon emissions, according to the State of Fashion report from consulting firm McKinsey. About half of all fibers produced by the industry are petroleum-based forms of polyester, the report adds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/15/style/france-fast-fashion-bill-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos