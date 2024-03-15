The best new hotel, store and gallery openings in NYC this week





Every week, Alexa rounds up the hottest fashion trends, hotel openings, restaurant debuts, and celebrity cultural events in New York City. It's our curated guide to the best things to see, shop, taste and experience in the city. What's on our luxury list this week? A new hotel to see and see in Tribeca, the ultimate sexy-surfer men's jewelry line for John Hardy, and Pamela Anderson bringing back her '90s outfits in all their California splendor. Tribeca Hotel Courtesy of the hotel Kit Kemp likes to joke that his latest hotel, The Warren Street, is visible from the Liberty Tower, thanks to its vibrant blue facade and the large yellow box on the roof that hides the mechanisms. The property, part of Firmdale Hotels (founded by Kemp with her husband Tim), debuted a few weeks ago with 57 one-of-a-kind rooms and 12 extended-stay residences, as well as a bar and a restaurant in the lobby. . Like its sister establishments, the Crosby Street Hotel in Soho and the Whitby in Midtown, The Warren was designed by Kemp in his signature high-low maximalist style and, unsurprisingly, it quickly became a neighborhood hot spot. Rooms from $925 per night at Warren Street Hotel86 Warren Street. Untie the bow Eileen Costa The FIT Museum (aka the most fashionable New York Museum) is a gem of a free institution, with a multitude of fascinating exhibits. This traces the very a trendy bow and how it has transcended its humble origins to become a sophisticated element of personal style. The story is told in three sections accompanied by captivating examples, including a fully boned corset from 1880, a Lilly Dach turban circa 1937, and a 2007 Comme des Garons dress with pink padded bows. Catch it now, before it bows out at the end of the month. “Untying the Bow” at the FIT Museum227 West 27 St. Pamela Anderson Courtesy of the designer Re/done is launching a 25-piece, all-vegan capsule collection with Pamela Anderson, inspired by looks the Baywatch star wore in the '90s. The brand says the line recaptures an era of Pam's most memorable looks, this time on its own terms. With a focus on denim (jeans, shorts, skirts) and t-shirts, the collection was designed using eco-friendly practices and eco-friendly methods, including recycled fabrics, low-impact washes and regenerative cotton grown in California. An ad campaign for the line features Anderson, now 56, makeup-free and seemingly living her best life. Re/done & Pam collection, starting at $175 at Re/Done Friedman Benda Courtesy of the gallery On the Road, an exhibition of works by Brazilian designer brothers Humberto and Fernando Campana, represents several firsts. This is the inaugural exhibition marking the 40th anniversary of the resolutely avant-garde and disruptive (before, that was a word) design studio, whose works are part of the permanent collections of numerous museums, including the Center Pompidou and the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris. , as well as the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. It's also the first show since Fernando's death two years ago, meaning the first with Humberto flying alone as lead designer. The conservation is well edited and highlights Campana's unexpected combination of materials and the delightful conceit of the finished forms. Even those unfamiliar with the work will no doubt appreciate how it stands out from a sea of ​​sameness. Exhibition “On the road”, until April 20 at Friedman Benda515 West 26th Street John Hardy Courtesy of the designer While John Hardy has always offered basic men's styles, the jeweler hasn't offered a dedicated men's collection until now. Its first men's collection designed by Reed Krakoff, who has been the brand's creative president for two years, offers necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings in designs that will undoubtedly appeal beyond the public typical of the brand. (The ad campaign features a sand-dusted piece, presumably fresh from a surf.) The pieces are all handmade in Bali, giving an overall vibe of understated elegance, with some lapis-shaped, rose-shaped embellishments. tiger's eye, black onyx, turquoise, pearls and even diamonds. Men's collection, from $295 at John Hardy118 Prince Street.

