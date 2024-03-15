Prada reaches the extremes of potential for spring-summer 2024

There are purist camps that alienate fashion at its loudest, but the house of Prada is not one of them. For spring-summer 2024, the house overturns the notion of simplicity by offering the potential that lies in excess.

There is something to be said for the collective shortening of society's attention span. Ten-second video loops are now the norm and, perhaps, also the cause. In fashion today, objects that invoke overstimulation are amply tactile, rich to the eye, with new details to discover and admire with each subsequent watch. All signs point to a level of forward-looking dystopia, where the art of simplicity no longer has a place and long formats are no longer appetizing to the masses.

This dystopia forms the basis of Prada's Spring-Summer 2024 menswear collection, Fluid Form, led by two co-creative directors who have been artistically linked to long shapes. Raf Simons is best known for the depth of his explorations, while Miuccia Prada has long been associated with her affection for art and cinema, which almost amounts to a common, antonymous hyper-fixation that runs counter to from the current state of distraction. For the former, themes of subcultures and rebellion have charted the course of his career, while the latter has devoted much of his attention to cinema, whether through the show Villains of the fall- winter 2012 from home or through the main cinema programming at the cinema. Fondazione Prada of which she is the spearhead. When everything, including memory, proves to be excessively ephemeral, how can fashion then justify its escalation in the presentation of fashion shows and collections? It is in gross excess that Prada Spring Summer 2024 excels at encapsulating and then accentuating the concept of the ephemeral.

Although executed with the house's caliber of refinement, the collection maintains a keen familiarity with today's excesses. Remember the slime that flowed down the runway during its presentation last June, then compare it to the objects that rule ASMR clickbait online. The futuristic and alien clothes on the shows are insinuations of the nauseating, frenetic sensory surplus that defines today's 1920s. Promethean black goo transforms into decorative hair accessories and structured, inconsistent shoes.

Indiscernible flowers begin to bloom across the dimensions, on the bodies of what were previously bare canvases of shirts. Elsewhere, an indiscriminate amount of pockets and ring loops flourish on faux fur vests, appearing as a lovely nod to Ms. Prada as the matriarch of utilitarian chic, but played ironically and strangely because the florals and the superfluous are frivolous, aren't they? ?

Since the cultural state of distraction contradicts the ideology of intention first and thoroughness second, Prada begins with an antithesis to the fundamentals. The value of simplicity is highlighted in the collection's opening look, an otherwise simple poplin shirt that offers casual lightness while remaining austere. A single layer is her trademark and is transformed again and again throughout the collection. This seemed to imply that there was always cyclicality as sharp lapels were sometimes elongated, then returned to traditional fashion, while distended shoulders deflated at just the right time.

If the cyclicality and images of birth presented on the runway are motifs of nature and the human condition that extend from the self to clothing and clothing, Prada speaks to the potential that lies within. Freeing itself from the stereotypes conveyed by a large part of the fashion community, less is more, quiet luxury prevails, it is in the birth of excess, on the foundations of simplicity that Prada speaks of the potential to nourish both clarity and decoration. For some critics, liberation means laying everything bare, shedding any previous construction of what could be and focusing instead on what is.

