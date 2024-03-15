Queen Charlotte's only surviving dress on display at Kensington Palace





Queen Charlotte's fashion choices have been spectacularly reinvented through the Netflix series The Bridgerton Chronicles And Queen Charlotte. But in reality, only one item of clothing that King George III's wife wore during her life has survived, and it is now on display at Kensington Palace. A dress made entirely of Brussels lace (photo above) is one of the centerpieces of the new exhibition, Untold lives: a palace at work. The exhibition presents the stories of servants and courtiers who played key roles behind the scenes from 1660 to 1830. From wardrobes and nurses to pages, chefs and doctors, the exhibition explores the different roles and stories of individuals who held them. The dress is included to demonstrate the extraordinary craftsmanship required to create the garment, which was made by unidentified lacemakers and seamstresses and adorned with the letter C for Charlotte. The very, very good co-curator of the exhibition, Sebastian Edwards, spoke today about this object. This is made of Brussels lace which is the most expensive and labor intensive lace. Small pieces are sewn together, they are not made on a loom like a large piece. It's super elaborate and expensive. She would have been talked about by wearing this dress. He added: Normally you use this lace only to decorate the edges of things, around your bonnet or around your collar. Having a whole dress of them is really absurd. Related Stories Other notable objects in the exhibit include an apron worn by Ann Elizabeth Thielcke, servant of Queen Charlotte's wardrobe. Assigned to Queen Charlotte in 1786, she was responsible for dressing the queen each morning and would therefore have had unprecedented access to her, Historic Royal Palaces, the charity which is organizing the public opening of the building, said in a statement. Kensington Palace. The exhibition also looks at some of the more unusual roles such as the Keeper of Ice and Snow and the Rat Catcher. One of the challenges curators face is that there is often little documentation of the lives of workers. Few portraits were made of them and their possessions and stories were often neither saved nor written down. Curators have delved into the archives to piece together their stories, drawing on manuscripts and archives and discovering a range of unexpected objects that illustrate the breadth of roles played by palace employees, Historic Royal Palaces said. Untold lives: a palace at work runs from March 14 to October 27, 2024 and is included with palace admission. Town and country Editor-in-chief Victoria Murphy has reported on the British royal family since 2010. She has interviewed Prince Harry and traveled the world on several royal tours. She is a frequent contributor to Good Morning America. Victoria wrote Town and country book The Queen: a life in pictures, released in 2021.

