Stylish men's sneakers for spring 2024

A change in temperature brings a change of wardrobe. It's a little premature to say we're done with salty sidewalks and obligatory thermal boots, but the recent spell of sunshine has us cautiously optimistic. Additionally, Canada's furry seers Shubenacadie Sam of Nova Scotia, Fred the Groundhog of Quebec, and Wiarton Willie of Ontario have all predicted an early spring on February 2. Considering those infallible Chances are we'll run with it: Spring is here and men's sneakers are more fashionable than ever. So which kicks will be remembered?

The 2020s, among other things, brought a wave of flexible workspaces. Thanks to hybrid and remote schedules, fewer consumers are shopping with a strict, office-friendly dress code in mind. There are still plenty of incentives to dress your best, of course, but modern designers embrace the full spectrum between casual and formal. Whether you opt for a pair of leather lace-up shoes or rubber-soled loafers, rest assured that Harry Rosen has you covered.

ZEGNA Triple-stitched second-skin leather sneakers

Meet the Triple Stitch, a snake that almost tries to hide its laid-back nature. The shoes feature a clean silhouette, with laser-cut panels and laces hidden behind a sleek embossed logo. Expert materials elevate the refined version of ZEGNA shoes, well-suited to dressier occasions. SECONDSKIN leather captures the essence of versatility; Unique to the brand, this type of leather is only 0.8 millimeters thick. Smooth and soft, the lightweight leather does not crease to maintain its full-bodied character over time.

Tod's Moccasin Cassette Penny Suede Hybrid Sneakers

Not really a pair of moccasins but still far from sneakers, Tod's Penny hybrid sneakers occupy an indispensable place in the market. Rubber soles feature embossed pebbles to maximize durability, while a luxurious leather lining and suede upper easily acclimate to high-end decors.

Lace-up sneakers, designed for streetwear

Although sneakers will always have a reputation as “functionality above all,” a quick glance through the fashion archives reveals staples like the Nike Air Force 1 and the Adidas Stan Smith, both integral to the style of sneakers. 2010s. The entire sneakerhead subculture that traces the evolution of the shoe with cult-like devotion and nowadays it feels like that once niche cult status has morphed into a cultural movement in its own right. Designers have taken notice, catering to the hip crowd with vibrant palettes and futuristic craftsmanship.

Prada Downtown leather sneakers

We chose red, but Prada's Downtown leather sneakers conquered the entire color spectrum. Iconic embossed logos shine on the sole, heel and tongue, while a flashy enamel triangle appears on the shiny right side. A lightweight box sole keeps the sneakers cool, while the black and red color scheme works well for streetwear. ($1450)

TOM FORD Jago Mixed Material Neoprene Sock Sneakers

Tom Ford disrupts expectations with the Jago Sock sneaker for men, opting for an athletic-inspired silhouette instead of the chunky cut typically seen on the sidewalk. Tabs make the shoes easy to fit, with a soft insole and grosgrain heel strap for support. ($1240)

Balmain B-Court Mixed Media Sneakers

Balmain pulled out all the stops to create the B Court Trainer, featuring a leather lining and double lace fastening. A mix of glossy black, off-white and graphite, these sneakers easily match any outfit. The low-top silhouette and rubber outsole combine urban style with timeless durability. ($995)

Vintage-inspired kicks

Nostalgia is one of the few reliable themes of the 2020s. '80s synths ride the radio waves, baggy streetwear leans into '90s grunge, and we can't even count how many early sitcoms have received a streaming reboot. Shoes are no different; stroll into any retail outlet and you'll find the shelves are stocked with retro-inspired sneakers. From chunky New Balances to classic BOSS sneakers, here are our favorite vintage shoes.

Autry Medalist sneakers in two-tone washed goat leather

If there is one brand that exemplifies “modern vintage”, it is Autry. Founded in Dallas around 1982, Autry has gained worldwide recognition for its technology, including the CLC (counter-lock-cord) ankle support system. Autry's founder died in 2009, but the brand took a hiatus. It was not until 2019 that a group of nostalgic friends of the shoe brand joined forces to relaunch Autry. The new Medalist returns with Autry's iconic logo-flag pairing, refreshed with a retro-inspired design and cream-colored soles. They gained the support of tennis legend Bob Lutz and immediately brought Autry back to the world stage. ($375)

New Balance 9060 sneakers

The New Balance 9060 sneakers for men are to the 2000s what Autry was to the ubiquitous and recognizable '80s, with designs that could only come from their respective decades. Diamond outsoles provide added cushioning, while mesh overlays ensure a sturdy yet lightweight fit. The 9060 sports a wavy, maximalist design, reminiscent of a nostalgic vision of the future from the Y2K era. ($185)

BOSS Brandon – Suede tennis sneakers

These low-top lace-up shoes from BOSS offer a slightly understated take on tennis shoes with ultra-flat soles. A leather lining and suede upper recall the quality materials of a bygone era, where items were custom-made and built to last. The slim silhouette recalls the well-tailored garments for which BOSS is renowned. ($248)

Elevated and athletic sneakers

Exercise habits also tend to shift with the seasons: Some joggers make their way through frigid winds and near-slips, while others migrate indoors, abandoning snowy streets for the comfort of 'a treadmill. However, when the sun finally comes out of the clouds, sturdy trail shoes get their fair share of mileage. This year brings innovative features to outdoor gear, with soft yet supportive soles and durable treads to see you through everything from rain to mud.

Salomon XT-6 sneakers for men

At the crossroads of trendy and timeless, Salomon XT-6 sneakers walk on a tightrope as if it were a treadmill. Breathable sublimated mesh and plush EVA construction make the XT-6 an ideal choice for distance runners. They also benefit from the support of high-level athletes, including French trail running champion François Dhaene and South African endurance runner Ryan Sandes. ($240)

On Cloud 5 Waterproof Running Shoes

ON Running
The Swiss sports brand has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, benefiting from high-profile support from Roger Federer. Windproof and waterproof, the elements are no match for these antimicrobial low-top shoes. Despite their durability, these shoes are surprisingly lightweight. Aesthetically, Swiss engineering transforms recycled materials into a simple design. ($200)