Jenny McCarthy attended the 1997 Oscars in a backwards dress

When Jenny McCarthy At the Oscars for the first time in 1997, she confidently walked the red carpet in a retro dress. “I went to the Oscars once. They invited me when I was the “It Girl”. They invite the “It Girl” every year. I’ve only been invited once, obviously,” McCarthy, 51, said during her appearance on the show on Thursday, March 14. Live with Kelly and Mark. “I was literally working in a Polish grocery store a year and a half before going to the Oscars, so I didn't know much. They put me in a Valentino dress – I didn't know I was wearing the dress backwards. The floor-length number featured floral embroidery on the bodice that cascaded down the sheer skirt. The dress was fitted with the exact same pattern on the other side, making it easy to understand why McCarthy couldn't make out where the front began. She paired the piece with block heels and a silver evening bag. She wore her hair half up, half down and finished with bouncy curls. For glamour, she sported thin eyebrows (a big trend at the time) and lined lips. Related: The best fashion on the 2024 Oscars red carpet

Hollywood's biggest names are blessing us with their presence — and their fashion sense — on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Fan-favorite stars begin arriving at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, dressed in nine. We're talking glamorous dresses, elegant suits and impressive accessories as well as major hairstyles. […] McCarthy said Kelly Ripa And Marc Consuelos it was Valentino Garavani himself who informed McCarthy that she wasn't wearing the right look after thanking him for letting her “borrow” it. “He said, 'You're wearing it backwards.' You know what, that doesn’t surprise me, I always smelled of Polish sausage while working at the deli,” she joked. THANKS! You have successfully registered. Related: The Most Questionable Oscar Dresses Over the Years: Then and Now

Not all looks at the Oscars are winning. Over the years, fan-favorite stars have proven that celebrities are capable of making style mistakes, even if their designer. Some fashion faux pas include ill-fitting silhouettes, head-scratching textures, and wacky colors. Think of Björk's swan dress from the 2001 ceremony. Thank you! You have successfully […] Ripa, 53, assured McCarthy that she wore the dress exactly as she should have. McCarthy previously opened up to Us every week about the moment, calling it “embarrassing.” “I just remember dying a little bit,” McCarthy said. We in 2014. “Needless to say, I was never dressed by Valentino again. »

