



PARIS (AP) A pioneering bill aimed at curbing the breakneck pace of fast fashion has been unanimously approved in the lower house of the French parliament, making France one of the first countries in the world to target the influx of low-cost, mass-produced clothing. mainly from China. The fashion industry is one of the world's largest producers of greenhouse gas emissions. France is seeking to reduce the appeal of fast fashion items, setting a precedent in the fight against the environmental degradation they cause. This week, all voting lawmakers unanimously approved the bill, giving the Senate the green light to consider it before it becomes law. Christophe Bchu, Minister of Ecological Transition, welcomed this vote as a historic step towards the fight against the excesses of fast fashion. The bill will introduce strict measures, including banning advertising for the cheapest textiles and imposing an environmental tax on these low-cost products. The bill specifically targets fast fashion giants, calling on companies to disclose the environmental impact of their products. The move aims to steer the industry towards more sustainable practices, encouraging transparency and accountability. This is a measure that promotes environmental protection and aims to safeguard the French haute couture industry, a week in which French President Emmanuel Macron awarded Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury giant LVMH, the Legion of Honor, the highest French civilian distinction. Renowned for its luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and LVMH's Chanel, France has seen its low-end market sectors suffer from stiff competition from fast fashion retailers like Zara, H&M and emerging Chinese powerhouses Shein and Temu. By imposing these measures, France aims to level the playing field and promote a more sustainable fashion landscape. However, producers such as Shein have countered criticism, long claiming that their business model, while fast, effectively keeps the proportion of unsold clothing very low. They say this helps reduce waste, a crucial aspect of sustainability in fashion. Luxury giants such as LVMH and Kering are regularly criticized for billions of dollars of unsold goods each year. The French bill paves the way for future action, including a proposed EU-wide ban on the export of used clothing to combat the growing problem of textile waste.

